August 18, 1894 (125 years ago)
The 1890s saw the prohibition movement gain steam as the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union and Anti-Saloon League began lobbying the public to support laws against alcohol. Rates of alcoholism and domestic abuse were rising at the time, and it led in part to the women’s suffrage campaign.Prohibition wouldn’t become nationwide law until the 18th Amendment was ratified in 1919 and enforced in 1920. Before that, however, there were campaigns to crack down on alcohol use, such as this story from 125 years ago.
Enforcing the Law
State’s attorney A. L. Crothers took a decided step on Wednesday toward the enforcement of the liquor license law which has become notorious throughout the country for its many violations. An unlooked for raid was made by Sheriff White on Pavord’s saloon on Main street, warrants being issued for the arrest of Charles E. Pavord and his wife, Louisa V. Pavord, on the charge of selling liquor without a license. The officer arrested Mrs. Pavord, who was taken before Magistrate Cleaver and hold under $100 bond for trial at Court. Mr. Pavord evaded arrest by leaving town, he being seen by several bystanders hurrying off in the direction of Chesapeake City. The second arrest was that of Edward and Henry P. Aykroyd, proprietors of he Felton House, on the charge of selling liquor on Sunday and to minors. They were held on four charges, being released under $100 bail each for appearance for trial at court. The penalty upon conviction of selling liquor without a license is a fine of from $300 to $400, and an imprisonment of not less than six or more than nine months in the House of Correction. For selling to minors the penalty is from $100 to $500 fine and thirty to ninety days in the county jail and revocation of a license.
While Perryville may be known today as the link across the Susquehanna River and a burgeoning destination town, 125 years ago is was a bustling port for trade. As recounted by a community correspondent, ships bringing timber for the nearby mills was a common sight.
Perryville
A stroll along the wharf on Monday evening was very convincing that business is brisking somewhat in the shipping trade, both by rail and water. A number of local barges were lying in wait for coal, which is being shipped in large quantities by rail. Several vessels were anchored in the bay ready to receive their cargo as soon as the former are laden with their average capacity of 300 tons. There is also lying at the wharf the watermelon Bug Eye, and the largo schooner (Joseph Luther) loaded with pine wood from the romantic town of Mouton, Nova Scotia. The schooner when first landed contained 400 cords of white pine wood, which is transferred into box cars and shipped by rail to Conowingo Paper Mills. This business has, during the summer, given employment to about 110 men. This is the second trip the Joseph Luther has made from the point mentioned to Perryville within the last three months. A number of vessels having a smaller capacity have also been delivering wood of the same kind from other ports. With some little expense by our government, our wharves could be made one of the best shipping points on the Susquehanna, as the railroad facilities intersecting at this point afford the greatest of advantages. The average daily shipments of coal over the Port Deposit Branch amounts to about 4,800 tons, of which the larger amount is transferred and shipped by water to Baltimore, Norfolk and other points South.
