Today, the bicycle is an ubiquitous invention which has both practical and recreational uses. However at the time of the printing the following article on May 08th 1869, it was very much a curious new invention to most people. Elkton saw a man name Professor J.W. Rider visit with the machine, then known as a “Velocipede”. It seems the visit caused a good bit of excitement.
“The Velocipede.—Elkton has been considerably excited over the velocipede this week. On Monday evening last. Prof. J.W. Rider appeared in our streets with one of these vehicles, and on Tuesday opened a school in the Odd Fellows’ Hall. On Wednesday. the furore rose to its hight, and quite a number of persons were earnestly engaged in learning to ride. To the looker- on the performance was very amusing, and the crashing of the velocipedes, and the almost inextricable confusion in which the would-be-riders frequently found themselves, excited the most boisterous laughter, After a few hours’ practice, however—during which blistered hands, flayed knees, and bruised feet were incurred —the most of the scholars could ride quite gracefully.
To those who never saw this article of locomotion, it is a curiosity to see a man; passing along at the rate of six or eight miles an hour with scarcely any more exertion than that used in a common rate of walking.
In regard to the question whether the velocipede can ever be used to any practical advantage, as a means of travel, there is a great difference of opinion here. But the reports from other parts of the country where it has been in use for some time, are to the effect that it can he and is used to a large extent as a means of traveling distances of ten or twelve miles.
The velocipede is an old invention. Originally it was described as a carriage for one person, having two wheels placed one before the other, in the same line, and connected by a beam, on which the person sits astride, and propels the vehicle by striking the tips of his toes against the earth.”— The present style of the article, however, is a great improvement on the old one; the propelling being performed by cranks attached to the front wheel, on which the feet are placed and a movement produced like that of walking.
But all great inventions have met with more or less ridicule, and in bringing them into practical use, some “ noble souls ” have had to sacrifice their all —even life itself.—In the following lines the poet tells the sad story of the fate of one of these martyrs to progress:
The shades of night were coming down
As swiftly racing through the town
A youth whose strength could scarce suffice
To keep him on that strange device,Velocipede!
His brow was sad; his eyes revealed
His woe, like onions newly peeled;
And like a five cent jewsharp rung
His accents when aloud he sung,
Velocipede!
A jolly tavern he draws near;
The hoys are drinking larger bier,
His throat is parching for a drop
But yet he can’t make out to stop
Velocipede!
“What makes you pass ?” an old maid said,
And then yelled—“ bully on your head;
”As youth tore past on ‘tother side
And answering very faintly cried,
Velocipede!
“O stay,’’ a maiden shrieked, and says
“Rest your soft head agin these stays;”
He answered “I would go it, dear,”
If I could only stop this here
Velocipede!”’“
Beware the lamp post up the street,
Beware! a gutter soon you’ll meet!”
But he went rattling out of sight,
And nary more was seen that night
Velocipede!
At break of day, far out of town
Velocipede all broken down
A cow boy found, who then and there
Uttered this self-complacent prayer
“Velocipede!”
Our traveler could not be found
Among the fragments on the ground;
Wither he went no tongue can tell,
Perhaps he kept straight on to — — well,
Velocipede!
Oft in the twilight cold and gray
Our Velo-City-zens may lay
Their longing ears close to the ground
And hear this sadly solemn sound,
“Velocipede !””
While staying in Elkton the professor was subjected to some practical joking:
“Practical Joking.— Our boys introduced Professor Ryder, of the Velocipede, to their favarite practical joke on strangers of a certain class, on last Thursday evening.—A party was extemporized, and Mr. R. invited to attend. When the company had reached the house where the supposed party was being held; one of the boys who had taken a fiddle with him, commenced tuning up before entering the house, when they were saluted by the discharge of a gun, and the fiddler fell with a groan. Another of the party cried out run Ryder, and save your life, and the Professor did run. He made quicker time on “Shanks mare” than even he had done with the Velocipede. Elkton jokes are too hard for the Professor of the new riding machine.”
This time though, the Elkton boys had the tables turned on them:
“Another Race. —The Professor finding he had been terribly hoaxed, determined to be avenged on the principal actor in the affair—who was no other than the “Prince”— laid in ambush the next morning at the bridge to meet him as he came over to town. The “Prince” soon made his appearance, when he was met by the Professor with revolver in hand and “blood in his eye.” “For God’s sake, man, don’t shoot!” was the “Prince’s” first petition, which was answered by a discharge of the pistol. It was now the “Prince’s” turn to try the virtue of a pair of fleet heels, and a beautiful footrace across the level causeway was witnessed, the speed of the flying “Prince” being accelerated by the discharge of a fresh barrel every few paces.—When the cartridges were all exhausted, the party who had been concealed to witness this suppplement to the previous evenings joke, came out from their hiding place and cheered lustily. The “Prince” finding the tables had been turned upon him, and that he had been made the victim of his own game, stopped his headlong flight, and joined in the general laugh.”
