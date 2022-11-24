Last year marked the 400th anniversary of the 1621 feast between the Pilgrims and Native Americans at Plymouth Colony. In 1621, Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. According to historians, Governor William Bradford invited a group of Native Americans to a feast to celebrate the colony’s first successful corn harvest. Wampanoag Chief Massasoit was among the invited people.

