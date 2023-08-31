Today, teacher in-service days in Cecil County are scattered throughout the school year. So far, this year, teachers have had five in-service days. The rest will be spread throughout the school year. In the early days of public education here, however, this was not the case.
Teaching institutes were held in response to a Maryland state school law passed in June 1865. This law stated that the “State Superintendent is to have his office in Baltimore; have supervision of all the schools in the state; shall visit each county annually for the purpose of conference with the school commissioners, inspecting the schools, and holding teachers’ institutes.” The law also stated that “a teachers’ institute shall be held once each year to continue at least six days in every county that contains 50 teachers. During the session of the institute there shall be a vacation of the schools and an appropriation shall be made by the board of school commissioners of the county to pay the traveling expenses of the teachers.”
Cecil County began its teachers’ institutes in the early 1870s and each year there after, the county school system held weeklong programs. Teachers from all over Cecil County would travel to Port Deposit or Elkton to attend the events. In the beginning of the institutes, every teacher was required to attend. The host town would have the responsibility of finding housing for the mostly female teachers. Usually, the teachers were housed by families in private homes.
In the March 30, 1872, Cecil Whig, mention is made of the “ample accommodations provided for all” that had been made by the Committee of Arrangements, headed by “L.A.C. Gerry, T.J. Vanneman, and Miss Stephenson.” When the institute was held in Elkton, similar accommodations were made. A March 1, 1873, Cecil Whig article states “The committee has secured homes for the visiting teachers.” All teachers in the county were expected to attend.
Advertisements for these events invited the general public to attend the daily programs. In 1872, an institute was held in Port Deposit. No mention is made of the location of the institute in the Cecil Whig’s March 30, 1872, article. Most of the teachers’ institutes held in Elkton took place at Odd Fellows’ Hall, but some later ones were held at the Elkton High School building, which stood on Mackall Street in Elkton.
Teachers and citizens were privileged to hear from the best instructors from the Maryland State Normal School, which is now Towson University. Dr. M. Bates Stephens, Sarah E. Richmond, Mary Hudson Scarborough, Lida Lee Tall, and M.A. Newell, all instructors at the State Normal School came to Cecil County to provide instruction at the teacher institutes. Former students of Towson University will recognize those names, as dormitories and classroom buildings are named after these well-respected individuals.
A typical day at the teacher institute began with devotional exercises and prayers offered by a local clergyman. Roll was taken each day, as teachers were required by law to attend. In 1878, each teacher was required to report the number of students on the roll, the average attendance of the students, the number of classes taught, the condition of their school’s roof, windows, doors, stoves, desks, books, maps, blackboards, outhouses and fences. They also must report on the good manners and morals of their pupils. Teachers were also expected to be prepared to explain their methods for teaching reading and spelling to young students, and give reasons for their preferences.
The days were split into morning and afternoon sessions and often evening entertainment was provided for the teachers. The topics of the morning and afternoon sessions were varied. For example, in 1908, roundtable discussions were held on the topics of “Duties of Principals”, the “Authority of Assistants”, and “Cordial Relations Among Teachers.” The topics of the 1907 institute included a speech from the state superintendent on “The Course of Study for One Room Schoolhouses.” In 1873, an entire afternoon was spent on “How Shall Teachers Secure Good Order in School?”
Evening programs, such as the organ recital held at the Elkton Presbyterian Church in 1910, were enjoyed by attendees. Often, the students of Cecil County provided entertainment. In 1900, 16 costumed young ladies from North East High School presented the “Shepherdess Drill”, a short march and recitation. In 1898, the Elkton High School Glee Club presented selections for the teachers. In 1907, the Cecil Whig reported that the Elkton teachers held a reception for the visiting teachers and a dance was held “in their honor by a number of young men of Elkton” in the Mechanics’ Lodge room.
In addition to prominent educators, the teachers heard local and state politicians speak. In 1909, the Honorable Henry McCullough and William T. Warburton spoke to the assembled group. The institute of 1908 opened with an address from Elkton-native Gov. Austin L. Crothers. In 1912, Frank E. Williams and Warburton were featured speakers.
The Cecil County Teachers’ Institute lasted for over 30 years. During a time when teachers were not required to hold a college degree, they offered the chance to learn educational methods and share ideas with colleagues. Several Cecil Whig articles use the words “profit and pleasure” in describing the annual affair. An article in the Oct. 29, 1904, Cecil Whig is entitled “Cecil Teaching Corps Hold Another Successful County Institute — Profit and Pleasure For All!”
The institute ended in the early 1900s, when teachers started attending summer school sessions at the State Normal School. Teachers who attended summer school were excused from attending the institute.
The Historical Society of Cecil County will be closed from September 1 — September 4 for the Labor Day holiday. We will reopen on Thursday, September 7.
