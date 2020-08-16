During a recent workday, Lisa Dolor, Curator, was accessioning items into our museum software program and she commented that the owner of the high-top boots, circa 1930, in our collection had an interesting story. The boots belonged to Mrs. Mary Gibson Henry who owned Piney Creek Farm in North East and were donated to the Historical Society by Judith Henry of North East.
Mary Gibson Henry was born in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania to Susan Worrell Pepper and John Howard Gibson in 1884. Her mother’s family were Quakers who had come to America with William Penn and participated in the founding of Philadelphia. Her family on both sides were known for their horticultural endeavors. Her great-grandfather was a member of the first Council of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society in 1928. Mary attended the Agnes Irwin School in Philadelphia leaving in 1902. This concluded her formal education but not her thirst for knowledge. Even though her family home in Philadelphia did not have a garden, the family often visited Maine where her father, who enjoyed the outdoors, encouraged her interest in the natural world. She appreciated the dark, shady forests that sheltered treasured plant species. Mary’s curiosity and desire to learn led her to become an explorer. Between 1931-35 she explored uncharted areas of British Columbia on horseback. These explorations allowed the charting of previously blank areas on Canadian maps and in recognition a mountain, Mount Mary Henry, was named after her.
She married John Norman Henry, a physician, in 1909. He later became Philadelphia’s director of public health. They shared a love of the wilderness and together they had 5 children. Mary had a small yard and greenhouse (where she cultivated orchids) in Philadelphia, but in 1915 they purchased Piney Creek Farm in North East. Their plan was to build a home there, but the advent of World War I and Dr. Henry’s enlistment interfered with their plans. The property became a summer retreat utilizing the existing bungalows and Mary planted a large kitchen garden along with ornamentals and experimented with native rock plants. Mary’s avid reading on the subjects of horticulture and botany led her to develop an interest in wild plants of the southeastern United States. While her children were young, she was limited in her travel so she continued to learn by studying nursery and seed catalogs from around the world. In 1926 the Henrys bought Gladwyne, ninety hilly acres, 12 miles from Philadelphia. Mary immediately set to planting and in 1928 she had an inventory of over 200 shrubs and plants.
In 1929 she began a tradition of going on collecting excursions looking for interesting and hard to find specimens. She would go on over 200 botanical expeditions in her lifetime. After her children were grown Mary continued her explorations to remote areas in a chauffeured Lincoln Continental that was outfitted specifically to meet her collecting needs. According to Wikipedia, in her memoirs she recalled: “I soon learned that rare and beautiful plants can only be found in places that are difficult to access…Often one has to shove one’s self through or wriggle under briars with awkward results to clothing and many and deep cuts and scratches…Wading, usually barelegged, through countless rattlesnake-infested swamps adds immensely to the interest of the day’s work.
Mary was an early conservationist and her mission was to preserve North American native plants and their habitat. She amassed a large body of data and specimens that she shared with the horticultural and botanical community. She considered her garden a living laboratory for study and learning and in 1949 established the Henry Foundation for Botanical Research that preserves her 50-acre botanical garden in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania for future generations.
Mary Henry died in April 1967 while on a collecting trip in North Carolina.
The Historical Society will re-open to the public by appointment only beginning on Thursday, September 10, 2020. The appointment times will be 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M. and 1:30 P.M.-3:30 P.M. and we will only accommodate one party at a time. To make an appointment you can email at cecilhistory@gmail.com or call and leave a message at 410-398-1790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.