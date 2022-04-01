If you have lived in the Elkton area for any length of time, you probably have heard the name “Bratton”. There is a Bratton Road in Elkton, and the surname is connected to people from “the old days”. Daniel Bratton was a well-known attorney around the turn of the 19th and 20th century, and his brother Dr. Howard Bratton was also well-known. These men were respected citizens within their hometown.
Miss Katharine Bratton, Daniel Bratton’s daughter, is not as well known as the males of her family. She was, however, an interesting and unusual female of her era. Miss Kate was born in December of 1885 to Daniel and Elizabeth “Hoopie” Hooper Mitchell Bratton. In her childhood she lived at 257 East Main Street in Elkton. She was the oldest of four children, Daniel, Mary and Bessie were her younger siblings. Unfortunately, her parents both passed away before she turned 14 years old. Miss Kate and her siblings moved in with relatives, who resided at “The Hermitage” in Elkton. The Hermitage was the home of Robert Alexander, a loyalist during the Revolutionary War.
After moving, Kate and her sister Bessie became acquainted with the famous children’s author Martha Finley who lived nearby. In a May 18, 1947 interview with the Baltimore Sun, Katharine recalled sitting on the front porch of “Miss Martha’s” house and listening to her stories. “We and other little girls from the neighborhood loved to hear Miss Martha tell her stories. After she had told them to us she’d write them out in longhand and her secretary, Miss White, would type them for her. We grew up thinking Miss Martha was grand.”
Miss Kate seemed to have a busy social life as a child. Her name is mentioned in the society columns of the Cecil Whig more than once. For example, in the July 22, 1899 issue, Katharine and Bessie Bratton were guests at a tea given by Miss Nan Smith of East Elkton. Dozens of people were on the published guest list.
Katharine attended Elkton schools and graduated from Cecil County High School in 1902 in a class of 19 students. According to the June 7, 1902 edition of the Cecil Whig, the Class of 1902 was the largest class the school had ever had. Their graduation was held in the Elkton Opera House on North Street in Elkton because the school’s auditorium was too small. After the ceremony, a reception was held in the high school on Mackall Street. Katharine was the valedictorian and presented a speech called “Press On!”. She also won a medal for her prowess in Latin.
Although very few women attended and graduated from college in that era, Miss Kate attended and graduated from the Towson Normal School and furthered her post-graduate education at Johns Hopkins University and Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.
When Miss Kate returned to Elkton, she began teaching at Cecil County High, which became Elkton High in the 1920s. Besides teaching, she was the chorus director for a few years, leader of the school orchestra, and she also coached the girls’ volleyball team. In an issue of the “High School Review” school newspaper, a story appears about the end of the season celebration of the volleyball team. Coach Bratton took the team to the movies to see “Her Temporary Husband”. After the movie, the girls came to Miss Kate’s house and played games and danced. At 11 pm, refreshments of ice cream, cake, and candy were served. The freshman on the team had to clean up and do the dishes!
Teaching is an extremely time-consuming career, but somehow Miss Kate found time for volunteering and belonging to community organizations. She was a member of the Head of Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Elkton Chapter No. 84 Order of the Eastern Star, the Women’s Club of Elkton, member and past-president of the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Cecil County, a lifelong member of Elkton Presbyterian Church (first female trustee), the Cecil County Alumni Unit of the Maryland State Teachers’ College, and in 1960 she was the first woman to be named Cecil County Citizen of the Year.
In 1956, Miss Kate and a friend, Susie Booth, went on a big adventure for two elderly single females of this time. According to Florida and U.S. Arriving and Departing Passenger and Crew List of July ninth, the ladies traveled on the SS Florida from Miami and Havana, Cuba.
Katharine Bratton taught at Elkton High School for 47 years. It seems like she held many positions at the school. Besides teaching, she spent time as a school counselor and as the vice-president. Miss Bratton passed away on April 22, 1968. She was buried in the Elkton Cemetery.
Personal Note: When Miss Kate passed away, I was only 8 years old. I attended the same church as the Brattons, and I remember her. She was one of my father’s teachers. I remember my mother’s admonishment to my brother, sister, and me when we saw Miss Kate – “Be quiet and stand up straight – Miss Bratton is coming!” I’ve heard from others that she was a force to be reckoned with, but all former students and neighbors had the utmost respect for her.
As a former teacher, I am in awe of all the things she accomplished in her life.
Beth Boulden Moore
