At the North East High School Awards Ceremony on May 25th, the following senior students received $1000 each for their further education:
Samuel Button, the son of Mark and Heike Button, will be attending Loyola University, majoring in political science, focusing on criminology, with hopes of becoming an attorney. He accepted an H.T. and Geraldine Russell Memorial Award.
Megan Harris, daughter of Mark and Stephanie Harris, will attend West Virginia University, concen-trating on electrical engineering. She received the Johannas W. Sten Memorial Award.
Anna Breneman, daughter of Robert Breneman, plans to pursue a kinesiology course of study at the University of Maryland. She was given an H.T. and Geraldine Russell Memorial Award.
Sara Jones, daughter of Jennifer Jones, will train to become a biomedical engineer at Stevenson University. She accepted the John Mars/ Class of 1956 Award.
Skye Ragan, daughter of Russell and Shelly Ragan, will attend Towson University, concentrating on geographical and environmental planning. She received an NEHS Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Award, which is provided by numerous alumni donations.
Kiley Leftridge (not pictured), daughter of Rob and Jessica Leftridge, will attend Elizabethtown College, with help from the Lizetta Logan Rhudy Memorial Award. Kiley’s major interest is in marketing professional sports teams.
The N.E.H.S. Scholarship Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization of North East High School alumni, which has distributed $124,000 since 2002 to deserving high school graduates who plan to further their education at a 2-year institution, a 4-year institution, or a trade school.
Your contribution would be greatly appreciated! Send to:
