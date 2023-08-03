In March 1874, a much-anticipated case was brought before the Maryland district court in Elkton. A farmer in Rising Sun, Maryland had shot and killed a trespasser who was taking a short-cut through his wheat field. While the law today is much clearer, at the time in 1874 the case was subject to much interest. From the 28 March 1874 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The trial of Robert Kearney, indicted for the murder of Thompson Fuller, near Rising Sun, on the 2nd of February last, began on Monday. An extra panel of thirty jurors bad been summoned for the occasion, but both the panels were exhausted before a jury was obtained, and a number of tallies had to be summoned. The names of the jurymen selected for the trial of this important case are John Wroth, Foreman; Ransaleer Biddle, Chas. B. Jones, Wm. R. Gilpin, Alfred Wetherill, H. D. M. Howard, Jos. Golibert, Chas. McAteer, Jacob Rambo, Israel Reynolds, Charles J. Smith and David Fulton.”
“Judges Wicks and Stump were on the bench. W. S. Evans and Albert Constable, Esqs., appeared for the prisoner. State’s Attorney Clinton McCullough, assisted by W. J. Jones, Esq., appeared for the State.”
“A great deal of interest was created by the case, and a large number of witnesses from the neighborhood, were summoned and attended Court during the trial. The prisoner is a respectable looking man and bore the reputation of a good citizen and useful member of society. On Tuesday the wife of the prisoner appeared and occupied a seat inside the railing, an anxious spectator of the trial.”
“Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were occupied in hearing the witnesses.”
“Mr. McCullough in his opening statement announced that the prosecution would prove that Thompson Fuller, the deceased, Wm. Fuller, and James McCurdy, on the 2nd of February last, started about [3:30] in the afternoon from Rising Sun for the purpose of going up into Lancaster county, some ten miles distant, to the residence of Thompson Fuller; that it was hailing and snowing, and that the deceased, his brother, and McCardy hurried along, selecting the shortest cuts; that they came to the land of Robert Kearney, and started across it in order to make a short cut. —They crossed one lot, went by the bouse, crossed the road, and climbed a fence over into a wheat field; that Kearney called to them not to cross that wheat field; they continued to pass on, and Kearney again called; that Fuller (deceased) replied, using some opprobrious epithet; Kearney then left the house and came after them with a gun in his hand; Wm. Fuller and McCardy walked on fast and soon came to the fence and crossed over; Thompson Fuller had just reached the fence when Kearney came up. An altercation ensued, during the whole of which Kearney assumed a threatening, menacing manner toward deceased; that Kearney pointed his gun toward Fuller, who was by this time completely over the fence; that Fuller retreated from the fence and threw up his hand, telling Kearney not to shoot; that Kearney did shoot, and that Fuller fell dead almost instantly.”
“Mr. McCullough then defined the two degrees of murder, and the defense reserving its opening statement.”
“Mr. Albert Constable, for the defense, in his opening statement, laid stress on the point that the law considers it but manslaughter when one man kills another under sudden provocation. That no malice is to be presumed unless proved, no matter how disproportionate the crime is to the offense or provocation, because the law, regarding the frailty of human nature and the heat of human blood, excuses, and considers no malice to ha the cause motive.”
“Wm. Fuller, the witness first called for the State, testified to what was stated by the [Attorney]; detailing fully an account of the journey; stated that Kearney asked his brother at the fence why he crossed the lot; gave the reply of Fuller; stated that T. Fuller and McCardy both said, ‘Don’t shoot.’”
“Oliver Reynolds, school boy, testified that he was passing by and saw the occurrence; that Kearney made the attack; ran from the house; pushed Fuller from the fence and shot him; that Fuller had not been over into the field until pushed.”
“Mary Reynolds and Wm. Harris corroborated the last witnesses’ statements.”
“Evans Moore testified that Kearney told him that he had shot Fuller because Fuller had insulted him; that Kearney was much troubled.”
“Budd Haines gave distances, [etc.], showing position where Fuller fell, and that the recoil of losing hold could not have pushed him back, but that he walked from the fence. Dr. Dare had made the post mortem. Deceased came to his death from the gun shot wounds.”
“Mr. Albert Constable opened for the [defense].”
“Wm. Reily was the first witness called. He testified that he was coming by; saw the brothers Fuller, and McCardy all get over the fence and go twenty yards from it; that Kearney came to the fence; that T. Fuller turned back to the fence, grasped Kearney and the gun, and tried to pull Kearney over; that they scuffled and pulled, and then lost their holds and both fell back front the recoil; that the gun was dropped on Kearney’s side; that Fuller said, “Now if I get the gun I’ll blow your d—n brains out with your own gun,” and was ready to spring at the fence and over to Kearney, when Kearney picked up the
gun and fired.”
“R. J. Kearney, (girl) sworn; testified that the men in passing, looked into the house in an insulting manner, and confirmed the statement of the boy Riely.”
“J. Wiley, 26 years old, testified that there was a stone under the fence with marks of a struggle on it, such as slipping from the fence could not make; that the tracks on the snow indicated a severe struggle; that Fuller evidently had been over in the field and had returned to attack Kearney.”
“Gardener Furniss confirmed the statements of the witnesses for [defense].”
“A great number of witnesses bore testimony to the good character of Kearney.”
“Jas. Gray, called by the State to rebut statements of the [defense’s] witnesses.”
“Evans Moore, recalled, testified that the boy Reily had, in his wagon, told the same story in regard to the affray, which the child, Oliver Reynolds, Mary Reynolds and Wm. Harris, had given, and that the story told by Reily at the trial evidently bad been perverted. He said that Reily then told him in particular that T. Fuller was on the fence when Kearney came up and not over in the field. He also testified that Mary J. Kearney, at his house on the eve of the fight in his presence told the women that the occurrence was just as the boys, Reynolds and Harris, told.”
“Phillips for the State, confessed to have contributed to a purse for prosecuting Kearney; that he was a friend (?) to the family; had told Mrs. Kearney that he hoped Kearney would not come back alive, yet he ‘wished him well.’”
“Court adjourned here on Wednesday night.”
“On Thursday morning the [defense] announced that they had been unable to get hold of Cameron, an important witness intended to rebut the statements of the Reynolds’ children and little Harris.”
“Mr. W. J. Jones, for the State began his argument at [10:30] on Thursday; he spoke one hour and a half. Mr. W. S. Evans followed for the [defense]; he spoke one hour and fifty minutes. Mr. Albert Constable followed next; he continued his argument until [3:30], when Court adjourned. Session again at 6 o’clock. Mr. Constable resumed his argument; he spoke three and a half hours. Mr. Clinton McCullough closed for the State; ho spoke one hour and a half. The case was given to the Jury at [10:30] p. m., when they immediately went to their room.”
“At half-past 2 o’clock on Friday, when we go to press, the Jury are still unable to agree, standing it is reported, two for conviction of manslaughter and ten for acquittal.”
Then a resolution in the 4 April 1874 Edition of the Whig:
“Sportsmen should be on their guard in future when trespassing on the farms in Cecil county, as the consequences are much more serious than has heretofore been supposed. By the late decision in the trial which consumed all of last week, in the case of the State vs. Robert Kearney, for shooting Thompson Fuller, it was established that any person found trespassing on the grounds of another, by crossing his fields, and when ordered off if he does not go immediately, the proprietor of the farm may shoot him down, and there is nothing in the law to punish the act. Every farmer has an absolute right to clear his farm of any and all trespassers and intruders, either man or beast, and to use the necessary means to effect that purpose in the most summary manner. If cattle or other dumb animals he must empound or pen them and notify the owner, who must pay the damage caused by the stock; but if the trespassers are men or persons, he may shoot them without ceremony. A land proprietor’s rights are absolute.”
