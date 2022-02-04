Part 1 of this story appeared in the January 14, 2022 issue of the Cecil Whig.
After the October 8, 1906 murder of Captain Joseph Hilton, two suspects were held for trial – Thomas R. Witcraft of Philadelphia and Robert B. Ryall of Salisbury, MD. Both men served as crewmen on the sloop Golden Light.
On Thursday, December 20, the case of the State vs. Thomas R. Witcraft began at 9:30 am with Judges Crothers and Adkins. Jurors were presented with diagrams of the Golden Light and its cabin, marked with places where blood or important items were found. 32 witnesses were called, including Dr. William R. Stokes of the State Board of Health.
Dr. Stokes reported some interesting information. While completing the post-mortem on the captain, he had examined the lungs and windpipe of the deceased captain and found no evidence of drowning, suffocation, or a struggle in the water. He believed that the captain’s head wounds had caused his death before he was knocked overboard. These head wounds, according to Dr. Stokes, were caused by a blunt object. In addition, the captain’s nose was found to be broken.
Three witnesses were called for the trial that were not called to the inquest testified. Jane Robinson, Emma Reed, and Warner Hyland, who lived near Arrants’ farm told of a man who came to their fence and asked for a drink on October 8. He told Mr. Hyland that he had just killed a captain with a piece of iron and had thrown him overboard. Another man, who was following the first man, also stopped. One of the men then said “I am a murderer. I’ve killed my captain”. Both men proceeded on foot toward the town of North East.
Coroner Ricketts Nelson testified as a witness to the condition of the boat. He reported that he saw blood spots and splashes on the deck, the cabin, and the hold. He also had seen a bloody knife, a bloody towel, a small butcher knife on the cabin floor, a piece of bloody sheathing, and a blood covered piece of wood. Nelson also testified that he had a conversation with the defendant, Mr. Witcraft. Witcraft described the event and claimed that he had killed the captain in self-defense after a fight with him and had tossed his body overboard. He claimed that the captain was drunk.
Another important witness called was Captain Harry Wilson of Port Norris, NJ. Captain Wilson was a friend of Captain Hilton, and both men were headed to the C & D Canal. They reached Delaware City on October 5. With Captain Hilton were Thomas Witcraft and Robert Ryall. Captain Wilson observed Captain Hilton count a roll of $100 cash, wrap it in a rubber band, and put it in his pocket. Hilton’s Golden Light and Wilson’s Minnie North, headed west into the canal together. Hilton decided to get a tow through the canal, but Wilson preferred to sail. This separated the boats. According to the December 22, 1906 issue of the Cecil Whig, Hilton’s boat was a mile or two ahead of Wilson’s boat.
When Captain Wilson came to the western end of the canal at about 3 pm, one of his crew pointed out the Golden Light ashore on the western shore of the Elk River. Wilson went to help his friend, but as he approached the boat, he noticed no one was aboard. Captain Wilson saw signs of a struggle and quickly went ashore. He borrowed a team of horses & a wagon and went to nearby George’s Store, where he called Justice Biddle and gave him a description of the crime scene and of the two crewmen on board the Golden Light. He was told that the two men had surrendered.
Captain Wilson also testified that he returned to the Golden Light and paid Mr. Arrants for the use of his team. Upon questioning, he said that he had never known Captain Hilton to be quarrelsome and had never known him to strike a blow in his life.
John R. Loveless, the towboat captain who pulled the Golden Light through the canal testified that he pulled the boat from the locks in Chesapeake City to “abreast of Heron Island”. (This was probably Herring Island near Randalia.) He left the sloop there, after receiving $2.00 and giving Captain Hilton 75 cents in change. He observed that the captain had a roll of money “as thick as one’s thumb” with him. It was of his opinion that Captain Hilton was “partly drunk”.
The prosecution also called Dr. John H. Jamar to the stand. He described the wounds of Thomas Witcraft from the event. Witcraft told Dr. Jamar that he had been sitting in a chair in the cabin of the boat, when Captain Hilton had stabbed him. This was not the same story he told Coroner Nelson previously.
The prosecution rested, and defense lawyer Omar Crothers did not present any witnesses for the accused murderer, believing that the prosecution had failed to prove their case. The jury deliberated for about an hour and Thomas Witcraft was convicted of second-degree murder.
The defense promptly submitted a motion for a new trial and the motion was overruled. As he pronounced sentence, Judge Crothers told the court that the jury had found Witcraft guilty in the second degree because they believed in his guilt. The judge then spoke about the terrible effects of the indulgence in whiskey. He said he believed that Witcraft was paying his penalty by receiving the sentence of the court and serving five years in the Maryland Penitentiary.
Finally, Thomas Witcraft, before he was sent to the Maryland Penitentiary in January, confessed to Sheriff Kirk that he indeed did murder Captain Hilton with a windlass brake in the cabin of his sloop and took his money.
Robert Ryall, even though he was held for complicity in the murder case, was released from custody by the court on habeas corpus proceedings, which is a writ requiring a person under arrest to be brought before a judge or into court, especially to secure the person’s release unless lawful grounds are shown for their detention. Ryall was not indicted by the Grand Jury.
The Historical Society of Cecil County will be open for research on Saturday, February 5 from 10 am to 2 pm. Masks are required. The research fee for non-members is $5 and members are free.
