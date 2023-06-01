The late 1800s was a time when there were a number of factories around the state of Maryland, and Cecil County was no exception. Foundries were opened in many places, since factories needed machinery made from iron castings. Cecil County boasted several foundries, bur the largest was the James F. Powers Foundry Company.
James F. Powers was born in West Chester, PA in 1863. Throughout his life he moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey, pursuing his growing career of managing foundries. He came to Elkton because he believed that Elkton had a “bright future as a manufacturing center.” His foundry started as the Elkton Foundry, and was located at the intersection of Bridge Street and West High Street.
The May 27, 1899 Cecil Whig reported, “The Elkton Foundry is now in the hands of James F. Powers. Mr. Powers will remain at the head of both the New Jersey plant and become head of the Elkton plant.” By September of that same year, the Elkton Foundry had 15 employees, and was very busy, according to the Cecil Whig.
In June of the following year, Powers had started planning a brand-new building. The Whig reported that the new large brick foundry was to be built adjoining the railroad tracks on Bridge Street. The foundry would be 1 story tall, 150 feet long, and 40 feet wide. It would contain all new modern appliances. Building began in 1901.
The Cecil Whig reported, “Work began yesterday on a modern brick building in Elkton situated along the line of the Philadelphia, Wilmington, and Baltimore Railroad between Bridge Street and Singerly Avenue. The foundation will be made of Port Deposit granite. Modern machinery will be installed to make casting weighing from a pound to 30,000 pounds. Twenty-one employees work at the foundry at the present. That number should double after construction.” Later that year, the newspaper reported that the company was producing upwards of 40 tons, with thirty to forty-five men employed.
In 1902, the old foundry building at the corner of Bridge Street and High Street was razed. The old lumber was used to construct storage sheds at the foundry. The empty lot was sold to Edward Molitor for $1500, where he planned to erect dwellings.
For the next few years, the James F. Powers Company continued to be successful. In 1904, the company decided to make some building improvements. A second story was added to the main building for storage of iron casting patterns. The first story was converted into a shop for the manufacture of the patterns. A 10 ft. by 12 ft. addition was added for an office. A 6 ft. by 7 ft. fire-proof vault was also added. Another enlargement of the building was made in 1907 to enlarge the main building and increase the output of the plant.
The foundry must have been an exciting sight for the residents of Elkton. F. Rodney Frazer, author of Parts of Elkton in 1918 As I Remember It, recalls coming to Elkton on his way home from Baltimore at night. He said, “A sight I’ll never forget is coming home from Baltimore at night when the foundry was pouring molten metal into forms, fire and sparks illuminated the train as we passed, it looked as though the building was on fire.”
As larger companies bought up the small-town foundries, they disappeared from towns like Elkton. The James F. Powers Foundry changed hands in 1914, with George McQuilkin taking over as president. The building was torn down in 1962 and a doctor’s office is currently there.
The Historical Society of Cecil County’s research library is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am until 4 pm. We are also open on the first Friday of each month (except on holidays) from 10 am until 2 pm. Members may search for free. Non-members pay a $5 fee.
