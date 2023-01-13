Weather forecasters today warn us of coming dangerous storms. The State Highway Administration has time to get its snowplows ready, and load the trucks with salt. Recently, road crews have been applying brine to the roads in anticipation of icy roadways. Citizens make a mad rush to the local grocery stores to purchase toilet paper, bread, and milk.

