Revenue Act of 1861 Courtesy The National Archives.jpg

The Revenue Act of 1861 and 1862 passed during the Civil War established the first effective income tax for the country. Its passage helped the splintering United States raise money to fund the forthcoming war effort but afterward support for the law dropped off quickly. By 1870, five years after the war had ended many demanded its repeal. The following was printed in the 23 April 1870 edition of The Cecil Whig.

