In November of 1871 the United States Circuit Court in Maryland ruled for John DuBois against the Philadelphia, Wilmington and Baltimore Railroad Company for patent infringement and awarded Mr. DuBois $22,000 dollars in damages.
Roland Swoope writes in Twentieth Century History of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, and Representative Citizens on the subject:
“Mr. DuBois set to work to think of a plan for laying the piers, the water being very deep and a similar attempt having previously failed. He finally matured such a plan and sought an interview with the president of the company to lay it before him, but having divulged his plan on the way to a Mr. Crossman, who had charge of the bridges who told it to the company’s engineer, Mr. Parker, the latter laid claim to the invention”
In the early nineteenth century, Maryland had very few bridge crossings of the Susquehanna River. With the exception of the Rocks Run Bridge (c.1818-1856) and the Old Conowingo Bridge (c. 1820-1928), most transportation across the river was by ferry. With the advent of railroads in the 1820s and 1830s, the need for a bridge crossing at Havre de Grace became more acute. By 1838, the PW&B Railroad Company had completed a line from Baltimore to Havre de Grace. Crossing the Susquehanna River presented both engineering and financial problems. For close to thirty years, railroad cars were ferried across the river by boat. As can be imagined, this process was difficult and slow, taking an average of one to two hours, and causing up to several days delay during times of bad weather. During the particularly cold winter of 1852, railroad workers laid tracks across the frozen river and built inclined trestles at either bank. Freight cars were pulled by teams of horses to the opposite shore. The cars were pulled up the bank by train engines waiting on the opposite shore. Planning for a permanent railroad bridge started in 1852, but the Civil War delayed its construction until 1866. One month before its completion, a tornado largely destroyed the first wooden structure at the site. By 1866, the PW&B Railroad opened a bridge with granite piers and wooden spans.
The piers are constructed of granite, likely mined from Port Deposit, Maryland, sit about twenty feet above water level, and are approximately six feet wide. Individual piers consist of two sections above the water level; a lighter-colored more decorative clustered block and a massive darker-colored base. The piers extend across the Susquehanna River at approximately 260 foot intervals, spanning a total length of approximately 3,000 feet. The piers are located between Havre de Grace and Perryville and directly south of the Amtrak Railroad Bridge over the Susquehanna River.
The piers were constructed with water-tight iron caissons (large boxes), which were added to in height from time to time, as the masonry within them increased in weight, and until they settled on the foundations prepared for them at the bottom of the river. The iron caisson was left on the pier when it was completed. This method was outlined in US Patent No. 32,512 filed by John DuBois of Williamsport, Pennsylvania: Improvement In Mode of Building Piers For Bridges and granted by the US Patent Office in September of 1862.
In total the PW&B paid $32,000 dollars in damages for use of the patented method in their construction. At the time of the Circuit Court decision and the final appeal at the US Supreme Court the piers had already been constructed and in use for several years.
The piers have the distinction of carrying the first bridge across the mouth of the Susquehanna River. Beginning in 1873, the PW&B converted the superstructure to iron and a pedestrian walkway was added underneath the tracks. The conversion took five years to complete. In 1939, the State Roads Commission built a new bridge upstream as a component of the newly constructed U.S. 40. During the construction of the new bridge, guarantees were made that the double-decker bridge would remain open for the use however in 1943, the bridge was declared necessary for the scrap iron and steel efforts for World War II and it was dismantled.
While the bridge is gone, the piers live on. You can see them rising from the water as you cross on the Acela Express or from either side of the river in Perryville and Have De Grace. The Maryland Historical Trust maintains an Architectural Survey File (HA-836) and though it is not eligible under National Register of Historic Places criteria, some hope that the piers may be preserved through use as a pedestrian trail and crossing.
