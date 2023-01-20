On January 16, WMAR 2 News reported that a study is now underway to see if a Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry can become a reality. The hope is to set up “a sustainable passenger ferry service connecting key destinations along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, including Annapolis, Galesville, Chesapeake Beach, Solomons, St. Mary’s City, Leonardtown, Crisfield, Cambridge, St. Michaels, Easton, Kent Narrows, Rock Hall, Chestertown, Chesapeake City, North East, Havre de Grace, and Baltimore.”

