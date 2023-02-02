Main Street in Elkton c. 1890

Main Street in Elkton (c.1890)

 Courtesy Historical Society of Cecil County Digital Postcard Collection

As spring approached in March of 1868 the county seemed to be breathing a sigh of relief that a particularly bad winter was ending. An entry in the 21 March Edition of the Cecil Whig titled “Budding” reveals that the weather was warming rather quickly that year which is in stark contrast to our current predicament.

