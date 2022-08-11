In the 23 November 1872 edition of the Cecil Whig a train crash was reported on the P,W&B. (the current Amtrak line through Cecil county) railroad outside of Wilmington, Delaware. Both trains were express trains with passengers on board and several deaths occurred. From the 23 November 1872 Whig:
“A terrible smash up on the P., W. & B. Railroad occurred on Friday morning last, about 2 o’clock, two miles east of Wilmington. The express passenger train which leaves Philadelphia at 11 o’clock was stopped on the track at the point the catastrophe took place, by the giving out of its engine. While standing on the track it was overtaken by the express from New York; the engine of the latter running into the hind car of the stationary train in which was 13 passengers, all of whom were either killed or injured. A man named Metz, who lives in Wilmington, was killed outright, and his wife, his son and his son’s wife all injured fatally or dangerously. […] We learned on Friday morning that four of the victims had died. The passengers in the other cars were some of them injured by the shock, but we did not learn that any of them were seriously hurt. Mr. Wm. Falls, proprietor of the Howard House, of this town, and wife were on board the train in a forward car and escaped serious injury. Mr. Falls received a wrench in the back by the collision, causing considerable pain, but no serious injury. It seems that a signal man had been sent hack with a light to warn the approaching train, but not in time to stop it.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
