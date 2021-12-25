CHRISTMAS 2010: Elkton Town Mayor Joe Fisona, Commissioners Mary Jo Jablonski and Charles Hicks were out judging the Elkton Christmas decorations on Tuesday night. This house on Park Circle in the Elkton Heights puts on a good show for spectators.
CHRISTMAS 2017: Perryville Mayor Jim Eberhardt reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” flanked by Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, moments before the “on” switch to lights on the town’s Christmas tree was flicked.
CHRISTMAS 2010: Reindeer antlers were a popular accessory Saturday as a large crowd gathers to witness the annual Cecil County Holly Tree lighting in Perryville. The event featured music, food, and a visit from Santa.
CHRISTMAS 2007: Singers dressed in period costumes joined a large crowd to sing carols during the annual Christmas Carol Sing at town hall in Rising Sun. After singing several songs and listening to a reading of the biblical Christmas story, many of the carolers retreated to Fords Hall for hot chocolate, cookies and a photo-op with Santa Claus.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
CHRISTMAS 2013: Tastefully decorated evergreens adorn the courtyard of the former Town Hall Building in Elkton on Friday night, moments after the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CHRISTMAS 2015: Santa Claus waves to all of his adoring fans along the parade route in North East on Saturday, as one of elves watches.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CHRISTMAS 2014: With most of the ornaments and bulbs hanging, the Cecil County Holly Tree takes form.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY MATT GIVEN
CHRISTMAS 2009: Children greet Santa Clause Tuesday following the annual Community Carol Sing in Rising at the square in front of town hall.
