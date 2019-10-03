History buffs don't want to miss the Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission meeting on Wednesday, October 9.
At 7 p.m., the group will host local historian Emily Kilby, who will speak on Stone Run — a small stream with a large role in our industrial history.
The meeting is open to the public, and there will be time for a question and answer session.
The Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission meets at Rising Sun Town Hall, at 1 East Main Street.
For information, please call 410-658-5353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.