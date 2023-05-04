When Bow Street was widened for Union Hospital’s expansion in 1970, The cabin was moved to the backyard of 135 East Main Street. Power lines and fences were temporarily removed to allow the moving truck to deliver and place the cabin more easily.
This is a Cecil Whig photo of the log cabin when it sat on Bow Street.
When Bow Street was widened for Union Hospital’s expansion in 1970, The cabin was moved to the backyard of 135 East Main Street. Power lines and fences were temporarily removed to allow the moving truck to deliver and place the cabin more easily.
This photo was taken shortly after the new walls were built.
Once the walls of the cabin were demolished, the inside of the cabin was exposed.
A dedication ceremony was held after renovations were made.
Deeds housed at the Maryland State Archives show that the Rev. Duke cabin was built in about 1800 on Elkton’s Bow Street. About 50 years ago, the cabin was moved to the grounds of the Historical Society of Cecil County. The thought was to save the ancient cabin from the wrecking ball and maybe use it for historic programing at the Society. While this was a good idea, no one could save the structure from the ravages of time. The natural elements: rain, snow, sun, and insects took their toll until many of the cabin’s logs were rotted and the building became structurally unsound.
The Historical Society board acknowledged the dire situation and decided, with much regret, that the cabin had to come down or it would literally fall down. No one wanted that to happen, so the board hired Joe Wey of Wey Timberframes to safely dismantle the structure, save elements that it could, and rebuild the cabin safely with modern amenities such as electricity and Wi-Fi, allowing the Society to create programming utilizing the rebuilt cabin. Society board President, Paula Newton, says funding was key to the project.
“We received a bond bill from the State of MD for $150,000 and we raised $25,000 in donations. I suspect we will use all $175,000.” Thanks to everyone who contributed and made this effort possible.
The rebuilding process began in late January. By the 8th of February, the debris was cleared away and the concrete floor was poured. Reconstruction began.
Will anything be saved from the old cabin? Joe says those items that could be saved will be used in some way in the new structure, but not necessarily as they were originally.
“We saved the second floor, floor joists, but we’re not sure we can reuse them,” because the new logs are smaller than the originals by an inch.
“We saved flooring out of both floors and we’ve stored them behind the (Society’s) shed, wrapped up in a tarp. I think there’s enough flooring to do one whole floor.” Or “we’ll use the flooring…as sheathing for the new roof.”
“I don’t know if we can use them,” Joe continued, “but we saved the staircase, mantels, trim, and things like that. We can at least use them as a pattern if not reuse.”
As for the outward appearance of the new cabin, Joe indicated that it will look very much like the original, only 200 years newer. The chimney and fireplace will be saved, although it is not original.
What about the window frames, windows, and doors?
“Some were rotten, and some were not. I think all of the sashes are good, the glass will all be reused, I think maybe a couple of frames. Both doors are kinda trashed, but we saved them so we could get dimensions off of them. The door hardware was also saved.” Joe says he will use the door from an old barn (150 years old) taken down in Pennsylvania as one of the new cabin doors. The door toward the corner of the old cabin, which was also not original, will not be replaced as it would make the structure unsound.
What kind of logs will be used?
“White oak,” Joe insisted. “White oak is very rot resistant compared to red oak. It’s the wood that would have been used…. We sprayed all of the logs with ‘bora-care.’ It kills insects and it discourages them from chewing on the logs. There’s another treatment that we are going to spray on it before we apply the chink” to make the logs even more insect resistant.
So, what is chinking?
“It’s the fill between the logs,” Joe explained, “a mixture of sand, lime, the appropriate cement, wire, and a rigid foam just as a backer which you’ll never see when it’s finished. The final item is a coat of mud mix which will be dyed to the right color, like a crème color, just not white. White is very uncomplimentary to the structure. It looks like someone left their imagination at home! We want it to be really handsome.”
Joe says the foundation had issues too.
“We are taking care of it with what we filled in. It’ll have a concrete cap and a mason will come in and touch it up when we are finished. We are going to put a termite shield between the concrete and the first row of logs. We’ll probably also put a ‘zip tape’ that you’ll never see once the house is up, that will dissuade moisture and insects from going into the logs.”
Joe anticipates the new cabin will be finished in about 4 months. Watch our Facebook page for updates.
The log cabin will be rededicated on May 5. This event is scheduled to be held from 5 – 8 pm. A bench dedicated to the Stanley Family, long-time volunteers at the historical society.
The historical society will be open for research on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am – 2 pm. The research fee for non-members is $5. Members may research for free!
