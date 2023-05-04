Deeds housed at the Maryland State Archives show that the Rev. Duke cabin was built in about 1800 on Elkton’s Bow Street. About 50 years ago, the cabin was moved to the grounds of the Historical Society of Cecil County. The thought was to save the ancient cabin from the wrecking ball and maybe use it for historic programing at the Society. While this was a good idea, no one could save the structure from the ravages of time. The natural elements: rain, snow, sun, and insects took their toll until many of the cabin’s logs were rotted and the building became structurally unsound.

