How in the world did I get to this retirement stage in my life? I started working for Cecil County Government in March 1995, relocating to my home county after over 20 years of living in many states and even another country.
When I first started I wore reading glasses, and within six months of staring at a computer all day I had to graduate to prescription bi-focals. I had never used a mouse with a computer before and my boss instructed me to practice by playing solitaire on the computer.
That was the first and last time I was ever told to play a game while working!
Working for the government was very different for me from all my other jobs but I quickly learned the financial system and even received a couple promotions. I started out working in the Courthouse in Finance as an Accounts Payable clerk and then advanced to a Junior Accountant.
Then, in 2001, I went to the Department of Aging (now Cecil County Community Services) building as an Administrative Budget Assistant on North Street. From there we moved to the new Administration building on Chesapeake Boulevard in 2007 and I was promoted to Fiscal Budget Analyst with an assistant and managing almost 50 federal and state grants. I remained there until my retirement a week ago.
While working for the past 26-1/2 years, I formed many friendships and my work family was always there to support me with whatever was going on in my life.
They have seen me deal with many sad times with deaths in my family but have also rejoiced with marriages and births.
I even adopted my beloved dog from Cecil County Animal Services five years ago.
I feel fortunate to have worked with many caring, hardworking individuals who have made a huge impact in my life and who care about the needs of Cecil County residents.
