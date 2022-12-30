Kerr’s Island first shows up in the patents of Maryland in 1787, owned by Nathan and John Kerr. For a short time, it was known as “Johnstons Island”. Early in the 19th century around 1809 a small piece of the island was designated for the Port Deposit bridge (also known as old Susquehanna turnpike bridge) which spanned from just above Port Deposit to Steel’s Island, then to Kerr’s Island, Wood’s Island and finally reaching the Harford county side of the Susquehanna near Lapidum at Rock Run where the Jersey Toll House was constructed. After the bridge collapsed in 1857 it was sold several times and further divided. The remains of the bridge, however can still be seen on maps today.

