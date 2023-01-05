Judging from the descriptions that could be found of Kerr’s Island the land totaled approximately 48 acres, 40 of which were farmable. From an auction notice in October of 1869 by Jacob Tome: “The improvements consist of a large and commodious dwelling, with kitchen. A large barn, with stabling; corn crib and other outhouses; a Well of pure cold water stands close by the door of the dwelling. It has on it a young and thriving orchard of 200 peach and 300 pear trees, just coming into bearing; 500 grape vines of the Concord and Clinton varieties; and 2 acres finely set in strawberries of the Wilson Seedling & c. This island is particularly adapted the successful cultivation of fruits. Being surrounded by water prevents the late frosts of spring from injuring the buds and young fruit; in proof of which the large apple trees that have been standing on it for 30 or 40 years have never failed in bearing.” Other descriptions reveal that the first floor of the house “was papered”, there was a carriage house nearby as well as a granary (likely the corn crib mentioned above).
The residents of the Island at the time; the Roberts family, where likely one of many who purchased or worked the Island to produce fruit.
From the 25 January 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The Roberts brothers, residents of Kerr’s Island, who were in a boat paddling from the farmhouse to the stable, saw the rescue party, and gave them a hearty welcome. The farmhouse, which is a plain two-story dwelling, situated on rising ground, had been submerged about two feet, but by the fall in the river, there was but little water in the dwelling at the time of the arrival of the expedition.”
“The party was met at the doorway by the women and children, who shed tears of joy over the gallant men who had come to their rescue, one of the ladies. Mrs. Charles Roberts, exclaiming ‘Thank God, our prayers are answered; we prayed all night, with the waters around us for help, and you’ve come, you’ve come.’ It was with the utmost difficulty that she could he quieted, but her companion, the cooler of the two ladies, came to the rescue and at once preparations were made to leave the house.”
THREE DAYS AND NIGHTS OF HORROR
“From the elder of the Roberts brothers is received a brief story of their experiences. The last visit made to the main land was on Wednesday of last week, when a stock of groceries and provisions was laid in, and from that time until Wednesday the whole family had been, as it were, imprisoned within the dwelling. The island flooded badly on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday the water rose to the first floor of the house. On Monday the water was two feet deep in the house, and the family were driven to the second story, where a fire was started and they managed to cook food sufficient for their wants.”
“On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the hours, both day and night, seemed weeks of suspense. The men communicated with the barn, to feed their stock, in boats, and whenever an opportunity offered they shouted for help from those on shore; but as time wore on, and the water grew higher, hope seemed to die out and death appeared a certainty. Within the house were two ladies and four children, crushed with despair, who spent the greater part of the time in prayers for help. A watch was kept up at night, and with every rush of ice about the house, among the trees with out, a new alarm was given.”
THE RETURN TO SHORE
“About 11 o’clock all was made ready for the return. Mrs. Alfred Roberts and two small girls, six and eight years old, were placed in one boat, and her sister-in-law, Mrs. Chas. Roberts, with a babe in arms, and a small boy in the other, the Roberts brothers and a farm hand, who was also an occupant of the house, wore added to the boats’ crews. Before leaving an ample supply of food was furnished to the stock at the barn, which was nearly submerged, and all being in readiness, the boats pushed off. The lady with the babe seemed to lose courage as they neared the ice gorge, and, hugging her infant to her breast, buried her head in affright, but her companion again cheerily reassured her. exhibiting great coolness. They reached Wood’s Island, came in sight of the crowd on the shore, and were again cheered lustily. The rope which had been made fast to a tree on going out was attached to the boats, and willing bands on shore pulled the boats as they were signaled by Leitheiser, the captain, to draw them over some high hummock, now gently and gradually, to avoid an upset of the precious human freight.”
“The boats’ crews were outside the boats, grasping the gunwales, slipping and sliding about on the treacherous ice cakes, but keeping the boats righted. Occasionally one or more of the men would sink through into the water, but his comrades quickly lifted him out, and on they went. As they drew near the land the assembled crowd on shore increased to over 200 people, men women and children, and all seemed awed with a sort of breathless excitement; a painful suspense, with a fear of a mishap at the last moment, marked each countenance, until at last the first boat struck earth. The women and children were caught up by the ladies on shore. The second boat followed, and the occupants were as heartily welcomed. The hardy boatmen, reeking with perspiration even in the cold air, were helped ashore, and then went up cheer after cheer from the crowd, men and women uniting in their enthusiastic applause of the brave boatmen who had so gallantly risked their lives.”
“The ladies and children were hurried away to comfort and warmth in neighboring houses, men were grasped warmly by the hands and hurried away by friends, and in a few moments the boatmen were being entertained by Dr. W. W. Virdin, residing near Lapidum, who presented them with a purse of $50. The honest fellows refused the money, saying, ‘Give it to the women and children,’ eliciting another shout from the crowd assembled.”
“The boats were soon after loaded on the wagon, kindly furnished by Mr. William Young, of Havre de Grace, and about 2 P.M. the party returned to their homes, having done perhaps the noblest day’s work of their lives. The news of the rescue had preceded them, and on their arrival at home they received a perfect ovation at the hands of the people, who, it is stated, purpose presenting a handsome purse to all engaged for their heroic labors. They each deserve a gold medal.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
