Judging from the descriptions that could be found of Kerr’s Island the land totaled approximately 48 acres, 40 of which were farmable. From an auction notice in October of 1869 by Jacob Tome: “The improvements consist of a large and commodious dwelling, with kitchen. A large barn, with stabling; corn crib and other outhouses; a Well of pure cold water stands close by the door of the dwelling. It has on it a young and thriving orchard of 200 peach and 300 pear trees, just coming into bearing; 500 grape vines of the Concord and Clinton varieties; and 2 acres finely set in strawberries of the Wilson Seedling & c. This island is particularly adapted the successful cultivation of fruits. Being surrounded by water prevents the late frosts of spring from injuring the buds and young fruit; in proof of which the large apple trees that have been standing on it for 30 or 40 years have never failed in bearing.” Other descriptions reveal that the first floor of the house “was papered”, there was a carriage house nearby as well as a granary (likely the corn crib mentioned above).

