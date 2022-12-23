Port Deposit, Maryland is known for enduring flood after flood of the Susquehanna River even from the time it was first settled. Prior to the erection of the Conowingo Dam many of the worst floods came from ice dams forming and breaking apart far up river during the winter and spring months. One particularly troublesome flood happened in January 1873 and while the town Port Deposit was dealing with massive destruction, two families, who were residing on one of the islands between Lapidum and Port Deposit: Kerr’s Island (now known as Robert Island) were facing sheer terror as the ice had blocked all escape and continued to push the destructive water closer to their home. This article, in three parts, gives account of the Susquehanna flood of 1873 and the rescue of the families that were stranded on Kerr’s Island.

