Port Deposit, Maryland is known for enduring flood after flood of the Susquehanna River even from the time it was first settled. Prior to the erection of the Conowingo Dam many of the worst floods came from ice dams forming and breaking apart far up river during the winter and spring months. One particularly troublesome flood happened in January 1873 and while the town Port Deposit was dealing with massive destruction, two families, who were residing on one of the islands between Lapidum and Port Deposit: Kerr’s Island (now known as Robert Island) were facing sheer terror as the ice had blocked all escape and continued to push the destructive water closer to their home. This article, in three parts, gives account of the Susquehanna flood of 1873 and the rescue of the families that were stranded on Kerr’s Island.
From the 25 January 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Letter from Port Deposit: You are aware our town is situated on the very edge of the Susquehanna river, at the base of high bluffs. The town is about one and a half miles, long, containing about 2,000 inhabitants. The lumber, stone and foundry business the principal business; all of which are carried on very extensively: On account of the extreme cold, the quantity of ice in the river was unusually great, and until Saturday there were no serious apprehensions felt. At that time there was a telegram received by Messrs. Bond Bro. & Co., that there was a very heavy raise in the river at Williamsport, Pa., and great fears were apprehended that the boom at that place would likely give way to the pressure, the boom containing some 60 million feet of logs. Our citizens after that, commenced to make ready, and up to Monday no serious damage had been done. At noon of that day, the river began to rise rapidly, from the effects of the ice gorging, between Watson’s Island and the boom piers, this side of Havre de Grace. The river rose ten feet in almost that many minutes. All the houses on the lower side of the street were inundated in about ten minutes so that the inhabitants had to be taken out in boats; and I assure you the town had a very unhealthy look for about one or two hours. People running to and fro, and asking is the worst here yet?”
“The damage done is immense, variously estimated from $75,000 to $150,000. Davis & Pugh, Noland & Co., Davis & Way, Bond Bro. & Co., Vanneman & Son, Estate of J.J. — Heckart, all very heavy losers.”
“At the lower end of the town the ice is piled up on the railroad track ten to fifteen feet. Two barges that wore in one of Heckart’s docks were piled up on the ice. A large warehouse built by Col. Heckart, about one year before his death, but not occupied, was moved entirely from its foundation. Their saw mill, at the lower end of town, damaged very much. A large frame building owned by Noland & Co., 50x24 feet, moved from its foundation and floated down against Jesse Stebbing’s brick house; West & Carroll’s carpenter shop stove to pieces; one or two dwelling houses stove to pieces, the inmates having been taken out a few minutes before. No one can form an idea of the destruction without seeing it.”
“Our street is full of water and the people in some parts of our town have to still boat from one point to another. The ice in the river is piled up from ten to fifteen feet high, and no signs of going out; and what we all feel is that the worst is not yet passed. In our street opposite the Post Office, cakes of ice as large as a small house serve for stepping stones from Armstrong & Co.’s warehouse to the Post Office. There is no communication to the warehouse yet but by boats and even that is pretty dangerous, as the current is very swift the water rises and lowers every few hours, coming up some ten or twelve inches in a very few minutes and receding almost as quickly. The destruction is immense. The water was higher in 1857, some two feet, but the destruction of property was not near so great. The railroad company had moved their rolling stock, on Saturday night. The Baltimore Central is able to run down as far as Rock Run. The passengers then taking the hills to get to the town. The P. W. & B. runs only to Perryville; then have to take hacks to get to Port Deposit.”
“In addition to the information contained in the letters of our special correspondents of the ice gorge at Port Deposit we give below the most interesting items from the Baltimore papers, which have kept ‘specials’ on the ground to communicate all the incidents of the impending destruction to the town.”
“The river on Sunday rose within an hour to a height of ten feel above the ordinary level, and within about two feet of the greatest height attained in 1857. The water in the street quickly arose to a depth of from five to seven feet, and over fifty dwellings were inundated, the inmates being driven to the upper stories. The male population turned out en masse. Rowboats were procured, and very soon stout arms were willingly laboring to succor and relieve those in distress. House after house was visited, and the occupants taken from the second-story windows, until over 200 persons were assisted to high land only to find themselves for the time homeless, and to look down upon the raging river below, in apprehension that even worse might come.”
“As the flood continued houses were struck and buffeted about, some turned around, others knocked askew, and one or two upset entirely. Small outhouses floated in the tide. Boats were seen among the ice and lumber, the rowers battling to do good, and on the hills were women and children climbing the bluffs to seek shelter wherever they might among their more fortunate neighbors. The scene was one of desolation and saddening to the sight. Many families proceeded to Perryville, others to Havre do Grace, on the cars, and some came to Baltimore to their friends to await the result of the flood. The narrow escapes reported were numerous but fortunately no lives were lost in the town at least.”
“Late in the day telegraphic information as to the condition of affairs higher up the river was sought for. and it was learned that the ice had broken up at Columbia, which is forty-five miles above, and had come down with a heavy overflow to what is flailed ‘McCall’s Ferry’ — a narrow point in the river, with high bluffs on either side—where it had gorged heavily, and had risen in masses from twenty to thirty feet in height. This gorge had hacked up the water above, and the people on the line of the river below were advised to get out of danger’s way, as it was expected that this gorge would break in a few hours and pour down a fresh torrent of water.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members.
