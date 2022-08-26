When I think of the temperance movement, images of flapper women and tommy gun wielding men that dominated the start of the twentieth century come to mind. The truth is the swell of the temperance cause was slow to start and only picked up popularity (and then massive disapproval!) during World War 1. Papers such as the Cecil Whig regularly ran editorials and opinion pieces on the subject and frequently the town of North East was the subject of their ire. The following is a report from the head of a committee appointed by the state to try and quantify the production of alcohol in Maryland. From the 4 January 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Your committee appointed under the resolution of last session to prepare a statistical exhibit of the amount of labor and capital employed in the manufacture of alcoholic liquors in Maryland; and also the strength of the various temperance societies, would report that he has been thus far unable to secure the separate data to answer the first question, as relating to our State alone. He has, however, the carefully prepared tables for the whole United States, and by giving her an equal proportion, rated by the value of taxable property, the following figures are arrived at.”
“According to the census of 1870, the State of Maryland has a population of 780,874, or one 50th of the people of the Union; and the value of her taxable property is 1.32 of the whole of the United States. In the year 1867, there were made in the whole country 100,000,000 of gallons of distilled liquors, or 3 gallons for every man, woman and child in the whole Republic. At this, the average, we have 2,342,682 gallons consumed by this State. And this is a very low estimate, because the average in all our large cities is double of this; and Baltimore contains one-third of our population, of whom, at least, 3,000 men arc directly engaged in distilleries. Add to this, the brewed and fermented liquors, of which our share is 12 gallons to each inhabitant, and we have a rough estimate of the enormous quantity of liquors that are annually consumed among us. To this, must also, be added the value of wines and imported liquors of the value of which we have in separate estimate; but may safely set them down at 400,000 gallons. We have, at least, 10,000,000 gallons of intoxicating and poisonous liquors consumed in our State. The grain or its equivalent required to produce this, would give two bushels to every soul in our commonwealth. Is it needful that any human being should lack the necessaries of life in this country when we can afford to spend $25.00 to $50.00 for each and every individual for alcoholic, stimulants, and a more than like equivalent in value of time wasted in manufacturing, vending and drinking these poisons? “
“You may think these figures are high, but they are from the regular returns of the tax collectors of the country that are now likely to be below than above the truth. And when you consider the largo proportion of our population that spend ranch of their time and all their spare earnings for drink, can you be surprised at the result? Were all this wealth turned into channels of productive industry, Maryland might have turnpike roads from one end to the other; free schools and libraries for all her children, and time and money for all other needed public improvements. So much for the liquor trade, a more detailed statement of which, can only be had by weeks of labor and an acquaintance with all our State records. The principal temperance societies in our State, at present, are the Good Templars, numbering about 4,000; the Sons of Temperance 2,100; the Temple of Honor, probably, 600; the Cadets of Temperance, a juvenile organization partly, and some Rechabites, whose numbers we have not any record on, at hand; and a considerable number of pledged, total abstainers, in father, mother, and some other organizations, exclusively under the control of the Roman Catholic Church.”
“The working force of all these societies together, is small, their capital is still less, when compared with the magnitude of the work to be done. It has, heretofore, and continues to require all the means that they can command to maintain their ground against the mighty opposing influences. A few public lectures have been given; some tracts distributed; and a few of the more zealous and energetic workers have occasionally been heard through our public journals. And there is one very significant and encouraging fact in this connection; that while all true temperance advocates, can and do claim the aid of science, morality and religion, as all oppose*! to the present use of alcoholic beverage in any shape; the supporters of the drinking usages of society, do not and dare not, publicly defend the traffic before a civilized community on any ground, whatever.”
“There are a few exceptions to the latter, but only enough to prove the rule.”
“All, even those engaged in the business, admit drunkenness to boa curse, and a few nominally zealous christians have taken up the pen to defend the moderate use of wine as at present manufactured, on scriptural grounds, and after one trial, have generally given up the subject, which is the strongest kind of evidence that their arguments are untenable.”
“The only arguments used by those interested, to defend the liquor traffic, are such as are prompted by purely selfish motives, and appeal to the lowest appetites and prejudices of human nature.”
“Such, being the case, have we not a just reason to expect, the active aid of all Christian churches in purifying institutions and laws from all direct or implied complicity in this traffic upon which the Almighty has placed his most withering curse. But, in numbering the temperance army, we are sorry to have to publish to the world that we find but few religions societies that make total abstinence a condition of membership; while the many tolerate moderate drinking in oven their highest church officials. Each year, however, the wave is rolling on and more strict disciplinary regulations are being made regarding these wine drinking customs of society, and we hope that the day is not far distant when the mantle of the church shall cease to conceal this stumbling block which is causing so many thousands to fall into drunkards’ graves.”
