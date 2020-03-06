Elkton, MD (21921)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.