Early in 1873, a group was formed to start the Rehoboth Camp Meeting Association in the area now known as Rehoboth Beach. While it would be some time before outlet stores would be installed it is very interesting to see who those first landholders were and see how the original area was laid out. From the 28 June 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“On Thursday and Friday of last week, we visited tbs new sea-side resort of the Rehoboth Camp Meeting Association, located six miles from Lewes, Delaware, on the Atlantic coast.”
“As several of the citizens of Cecil are stockholders and quite a number of others who are not lot holders will go there during the present bathing season, it may not prove uninteresting to them to know at this time what progress the committee having the work on hand are making for the reception of visitors.”
“A hotel for their accommodation will be completed in the course of two or three weeks. It is situated at the corner of Virginia and Surf avenue and is about 50 yards from the beach. It has a front of 105 feet on Surf avenue and some 60 or 70 feet on Virginia avenue, it is 3 stories high and will have a verandah on both fronts extending the whole length of the building. Several cottages are being erected at this time. Jethro J. McCullough, Esq., is building quite a handsome one on the corner of Rehoboth avenue and First street. Rev. Mr. Mason, formally Presiding Elder of this District, and Dr. Jeffries, of Wilmington, are putting up neat cottages on Surf avenue. Rev. R. W. Todd, and Superintendent of the Association, is having a very nice cottage erected near the hotel, on Olivo avenue, and Mr. Finley, of Philadelphia, one on Wilmington avenue. Other lot holders are also building cottages.”
“The lots selected by the citizens of Cecil are among the finest on the beach. Hon. J. Tome has two lots, the Rev. Martindale one lot. Rev. E. Miller one and Mrs. Wm. Torbert one. These are all on Baltimore avenue and within a stone throw of the beach. Jacob Rambo and J. Perkins, Jr., have very handsome lots on Maryland avenue; John E. Wilson one on Olive avenue; F. A. Ellis one at the corner of Virginia avenue and First street, and T.C. Crouch one on Rehoboth avenue. The last named avenue has been very nicely graded and is one of the handsomest on the ground. It is 200 feet wide at the beach and 100 feet wide at the west end and extends back about three-fourths of a mile to the main entrance of the camp ground.”
“The arrangement for the camp meeting which commences July 9th, will be completed before that time and ample provision made for the accommodation of all who desire to attend.”
“A large building 24x64 feet, two stories high will be erected in the grove, prior to that time for the accommodation of boarders and lodgers. This will be under the supervision of Mr. Wiley, of Odessa, who proposes to give each applicant three good square meals per day for one dollar.— The grove contains 82 acres and is almost as level as a floor, and entirely free from undergrowth. It is one of the finest shaded grounds that I have ever seen.”
“To those who desired to spend a few weeks at a pleasant sea side resort we would say go to Rehoboth Beach. The accommodation will be ample and the terms liberal. The drinking water is excellent; fish in abundance and the bathing equal to any along the coast.” ~ W. H. Eder.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
