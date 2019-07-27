This image, provided from the Cecil Whig archives, was taken in Cecil County. Do you recognize the person or scene pictured? Let us know at CommunityNews@cecilwhig.com.
The Whig received two replies to last week’s photo.
I believe this picture is of the ground breaking of the Cecil Community Center located on Biggs Highway, outside of Rising Sun. I don’t recognize everybody pictured, but left of the shovel is County Commissioner Joseph Biggs, Arnold Lee, a teacher at Rising Sun High School is holding the shovel and Howard Delp is to the right of the shovel. Mr. Lee’s class of ‘69 headed the community project.
— Priscilla Reynolds Devonshire, Colora
This is the groundbreaking for the Rising Sun community center. My grandfather, Everett E. MacCauley is the the right of the “groundbreaker.” To the right, is former Cecil County Commissioner, Joe B. Biggs, for whom Route 274 was named.
— Eric Grubb
(Answer: Our respondents were right on with this May 29, 1974, photo, which shows the groundbreaking for the then-Rising Sun Community Center, today known as the Cecil Community Center. Left to right are David Rever, county planner; Joseph B. Biggs, president of the board of county commissioners; Donald Ritchie, center board member; A.N. Lee, president of the center’s board of directors; Clay Jones, board member; Everett MacCauley Sr., project contractor; Josephine Jugler, board secretary; and Clarissa Stemple, board member.)
