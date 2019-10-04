The Whig received no replies to last week’s photo.
Sure there was a lot of flood water in North East on Thursday, Jan. 26, but is that really a tug boat moving in to free two inundated vans? Photographed at Jones’ Bass Hole, the tug boat was actually plying the water of the Northeast River. On land that is normally high and dry, the vans became islands when the river rose high above its normal level.
