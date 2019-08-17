The Whig received one reply to last week’s photo. The parade picture is from 1974 state champion Elkton Little League, who finished third in the regionals. Bill Norman, Victor Valentin, Mark (or Monte) Bolte, Tracey Justice, Jeff Wilkinson are pictured. — Anonymous online (Answer: This Aug. 17, 1974, photo depicts the Elkton Major Division Little League All-Star Maryland state champions and third place finishers in the Regional Tournament as they set out from Eder Park in a parade following their return from Staten Island, N.Y. The Little Elks fought their way to third place from among 4,052 teams. They were the first county team to win the state championship and play in the regional tournament.)
