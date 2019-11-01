The Whig received one reply to last week’s photo.
I think it shoes Jerry Kunkle teaching students on the bus that went school to school teaching environmental science. I think the bus was nick named the gray goose.
— Rick Carrion, Earleville
(Answer: We’ll award half a point to this week’s respondent. The photo does in fact show students aboard a bus learning about environmental science. However, the teacher pictured is actually Michael Schmook. In the photo, Schmook discusses the world of science with Cecil County Public School students on his traveling classroom, a bus. Students visited the Maryland Science Center in Baltimore on Feb. 17, 1983, learning about the environments and bodies of animals. The center is a “living laboratory” for local classes. While motoring to the center, Schmook discusses with students what they can expect at the center.)
