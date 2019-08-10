The Whig received two replies to last week’s photo.
This is the sad day when demolition of the Tome School upper grades’ brick structure took place. The front doorway and wall remain as a memorial. The site is located across from Town Hall on South Main Street in Port Deposit now serves as a parking lot for Tome Marina.
— Wayne L. Tome Sr., Port Deposit
This looks like the demolition of the Tome School in Port Deposit. My family lived about a half of a block away from that school.
— William Huss, Perryville
(Answer: Our respondents were right on with this Aug. 6, 1980, photo of Washington Hall being razed in Port Deposit. The 86-year-old building was made entirely of hand-pressed brick and local granite and was part of the original Jacob Tome Institute. Wiley Manufacturing Company purchased the building and used its site as a parking lot. Prior to demolition, the company did a study of the cost to renovate the structure, which was found to be structurally unsound, and pegged it at $1 million.)
