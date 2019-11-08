We had several people write and call us about last week’s Recognize This. Everyone was correct!
John from Cecil County wrote, “The picture in today’s Whig is the late Maybelle Moxey of Cecil County Public Schools who, in 1974, was named Director of Curriculum, a position she held until her retirement in 1993.”
Liz Wohner from North East wrote, “Today’s picture is of Maybelle Moxey, one of Cecil County Public School’s best administrators ever. We lost Maybelle a few years ago, but she will never be forgotten.”
We couldn’t have said it better ourselves, Liz. When we selected this picture from our archives, we did some research on Ms. Moxey. She was so dearly loved, and we are extremely happy so many people connected with their memory of her because of this feature. Who knows what’s happening in this week’s photo?
