The Whig received one reply to last week’s “Recognize this” photo
I do not know who the others are, but after an informal poll of former coworkers from WSER, we all agree the guy in the center is Charlie Doll, general manager of WSER for many years.
— Jane Bellmyer
(Answer: The former WSER employees are spot on with this Sept. 6, 1978, photo of Labor Day ceremony that celebrated the completion of the Meadow Park pavilion in Elkton. Pictured are the winners in the young people’s class of the fundraising competition, Beth Ann Boulden and Kevin Boulden. Charles Doll, general manager of WSER radio in Elkton which helped with the fundraising campaign, presented the two with new bicycles for the honor.)
