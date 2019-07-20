This image, provided from the Cecil Whig archives, was taken in Cecil County. Do you recognize the person or scene pictured? Let us know at CommunityNews@cecilwhig.com.
The Whig received two replies to last week’s photo.
I believe the gentleman on the right is my father-in-law, Jay Glenn Slonecker Sr. This picture would have been taken several years before I met him, though. Probably during the time he was serving as mayor of the town of North East.
— Cheryl Slonecker, North East
The gentleman on the right is outgoing North East Mayor Jay Glenn Slonecker Sr. congratulating incoming Mayor John F. “Jack” Johnson in 1965.
— Albert Alexander, Earleville
(Answer: Our respondents were dead on with this March 15, 1965, photo of outgoing North East Mayor Jay Glenn Slonecker Sr. congratulating incoming Mayor John F. “Jack” Johnson.)
