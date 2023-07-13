In 1832 Mr. Ebenezer D. McClenahan became interested in the granite quarrying industry through his brother-in-law Mr. Daniel Megredy, who was then a successful operator. McClenahan became the dominant factor in the local development and gradually increased the business until 1837, from data furnished by Anthony smith, Ducatel estimated the annual output at 12,000 to 15,000 perches. On the retirement of Mr. E.D. McClenahan the business was transferred to his sons. From the 10 February 1877 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Mr. J. W. Malone commenced work in his quarry last week. Messrs. McClenahan & Bro. have a number of stonecutters employed, and as soon as the weather gets settled, they will put on their usual number of laborers. Messrs. Price & Co. are busy getting out paving blocks to make Belgian pavement with. They have quite a large stock on hands. Messrs. Reside A Co. are cleaning out their quarry, and will soon commence blasting, in order to get a good footing, so the stone will come out easier and better.”
In the winter of 1877 “freshets”, ice dams that cause flood waters, played havoc with the town of Port Deposit and the nearby Quarry’s. The ice and water blocked in trains and moved houses.
“The citizens of our town were thrown into intense excitement, last Sabbath morning, by the rapid rise of the river and the moving of the large body of ice, at the upper end of the town and as far up the river as the eye could see. Persons living on the west side of the street, above the depot, commenced moving furniture and everything of value to their second story, or across the street to dwellings situated above the high water mirk of former freshets. Wagons, wheelbarrows, men, women and children, were thus employed all the forenoon, removing articles to a place of safety. Some few that had not laid in a supply of coal for a water siege, were compelled to have it hauled. Others that were not prepared with the necessaries of life, had flour, etc., taken to their dwellings.”
“At various places through town, boats are tied to the front of houses, as a means of escape should the river rise suddenly and flood the streets. One of our citizens at the first alarm hauled his boat beside the railroad and fastened it to a car, and when the cars were taken to a place of safety the rope was not united, and there is a part of the boat lying pretty close to said citizen’s residence.”
“No damage of any amount has been done; but it is exceedingly inconvenient to be living up in second stories, or in your house with scanty furniture and no carpets on the floor. The uncertainties of another rise make us feel unsettled, but the prevailing opinion is we shall have no more trouble. The railroad company will not allow their trains to lay here only a few minutes before starting time”
“Our lumbermen have been busy putting the small piles of lumber, shingles, laths and pickets on top of the large ones, to prevent them from floating away in case our wharves should be flooded.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.