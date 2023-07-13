In 1832 Mr. Ebenezer D. McClenahan became interested in the granite quarrying industry through his brother-in-law Mr. Daniel Megredy, who was then a successful operator. McClenahan became the dominant factor in the local development and gradually increased the business until 1837, from data furnished by Anthony smith, Ducatel estimated the annual output at 12,000 to 15,000 perches. On the retirement of Mr. E.D. McClenahan the business was transferred to his sons. From the 10 February 1877 edition of the Cecil Whig:

