In the 19th and early 20th centuries, most Cecil County public school students attended a one-room schoolhouse. Cecil County was dotted with one-room school houses. One school house, just outside of Elkton, did double duty.
Pierson Grove School was located on the north side of Ricketts Mill Road on land owned by Mrs. Beulah Pierson, widow of Mr. Jesse E. Pierson. John Squier, the county superintendent of schools, negotiated with Mrs. Pierson to lease property on which to build a new school. In 1872, a one-room, wood frame, modest sized school house was built on the property.
Pierson Grove School was built to replace an earlier school called the Ricketts School, which closed in 1869. That school had existed since before 1858 when each Cecil County school was independent. The school stood on the Harry Biddle farm, near the intersection of Walnut Lane and Ricketts Mill Road. A Miss Mary E. Wingate was the teacher there in 1868.
All of the elementary school aged children in the area attended school there. “The Star”, a hand-written school newspaper from May 1882, contains the names of some of those pupils. M. Jaquette, H.P. Ricketts, Portia Pennington, H.J. Smith, Hattie Logan, Florence Salmon, Carrie Smith, Eliza Pennington, Bessie Manly, and John Salmon all contributed essays, reports, and poems to the newspaper. There was even a social event column – news of a sled ride into Elkton and the wedding of Annie Rambo and Mr. H. Webb are described.
The May 31, 1884 issue of the Cecil Whig lists the names and results of the school examinations of the pupils of Pierson’s Grove School. Mollie Jaquette earned a 100% in geography, a 99% in spelling, a 100% in history, a 98% in grammar, and a 98% in arithmetic. Harry P. Ricketts earned a 98% in history, a 77% in spelling and was absent for all the other exams.
In the late 1800s, the school began doing double duty as a “satellite” Sunday School for Elkton Presbyterian Church. The children who attended the school during the week used the same building to go to Sunday School in the spring, summer, and fall. Many of those who attended considered the building to be their church, and did not get to the main church in town very often. On one Sunday a month, Elkton Presbyterian’s pastor conducted a regular service there. The Reverends Heberton, Beers, Osmond, and McElmoyle conducted these services. There were also times when the students presented programs at the church, special occasions when the horses were hitched to the wagons or buggies and everyone came to town for the big affair.
The Elkton Presbyterian Church directory for 1885 shows that there were 45 students enrolled in the Pierson’s Grove Sunday School. Reuben Jamar was the Sunday School superintendent, Frank Pennington was the secretary-treasurer, and Fannie Pennington was the organist. In 1897, Margaret (Maggie) Gilpin was the superintendent, Robert Jaquette, Jr. was the secretary, David Gilpin was the treasurer and Stella Collins was the organist. The year 1901 found Henry McCullough was the superintendent and Margaret Gilpin was the assistant superintendent. These officers were different from those who served the same function for the Sunday School held at the East Main Street church.
One of the last teachers at the Sunday School was Irving Kepler, and the last teacher at the school was a member of Elkton Presbyterian Church named Sadie Cavanaugh. She was the teacher when the door to Pierson’s Grove School closed on May 26, 1916. It was the first casualty in the move to consolidate the public schools of the county. The one-room building was sold to Brown and Bartley on Aug. 24, 1920, for $100. It was converted to a dwelling and moved to Bridge Street in Elkton. When the school closed, Evelyn Pierson Nocke, a former pupil, presented its 45-star American flag and a small handbell to the Historical Society of Cecil County.
If you are interested in the history of schools in Cecil County, visit the historical society. The society is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members may use the research library for free. Non-members must pay a fee of $5.
