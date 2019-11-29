PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Lions Club held their annual Peace Poster Contest this year at Perryville Middle School. Then they invited the three winners to a meeting/dinner in their honor.
The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an international contest that encourages children, ages 11-13, to creatively express what peace means to them. Each year the theme changes and the theme for this year was “Journey of Peace.” Ms. Donna Steck-McMahon, the art teacher for the Perryville Middle School, worked with the students and encouraged them in their efforts. She has spearheaded this project for over 15 years.
The club was happy to congratulate all participants and to present the winners with a cash and certificate award. The winners include Hailey Myers, first place; Joliet Stone, second place; and Breanna Waybright, third place. The posters will be on display at the Perryville Library and the first place poster has been forwarded to District 22B for further competition.
