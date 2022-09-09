Our own Lion Lesli Price presented a program on Tai Chi. She demonstrated the physical exercises designed especially for meditation and for the development of self-discipline and a sense of well-being. This was a wonderful program that we can expand on at our homes.
COURTESY OF COLLEEN CHAMBERLAIN
Ranger Shawn Day receives ‘thank you’ gift from Lion Colleen Chamberlain.
COURTESY OF COLLEEN CHAMBERLAIN
Acerno and Guilbault receive gift from Lion Leanne McKay.
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Lions Club is delighted to be back with the community after the COVID issues. We have been able to have speakers to our club for meeting night and want to share some of them with you.
Lion Colleen Chamberlain presented the history of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She explained how women could join a DAR once they traced their lineage back to the Revolutionary War. She traced her lineage back to her 6th Great Grandfather on her mother’s side.
Ranger Shawn Day (left) gave a detailed presentation on the important work done by the Cecil County Forestry Service not only in Cecil County, but in Maryland and often in other states. Ranger Day is in his 29th year and has a degree in forestry and is also the Regional Fire Manager and in charge of land management. In his presentation he described the vastness of the Elk Neck State Forest that covers over 3500 acres. He told us that the ash borer has practically decimated all ash tress and hope of survival is very slim. The oak wilt is also a serious slow mortality bacteria which is killing over 40% of tress within 4 years. Other problems are the black walnut twig beetle and the spotted lanternfly. He described the replanting of trees program and encouraged we replant trees. A wonderful presentation by a dedicated Ranger.
More recently our speaker was Mr. Steve Acerno, psychotherapist, and Ms. Karen Guilbault, treatment foster care recruiter for the ARC Northern Chesapeake Region. The ARC is dedicated to providing therapeutic foster homes to children in foster care from birth to age twenty-one. It specifically addresses youth who are diagnosed with emotional/behavioral disorders, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
