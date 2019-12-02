Perryville Leos Club stuffs "Stockings for Soldiers."

The Perryville Middle School Leos Club, with the help of a donation from the Perryville United Methodist Church, collected items to stuff stockings.
Each year, Crouch's Funeral Home sponsors the "Stockings for Soldiers" program for Veterans and active duty soldiers.
This year, the Leos Club decided to participate, choosing to stuff two stockings for veterans and two stockings to be sent overseas.
Through their efforts and the generous donation from the church, they were able to overstuff the four stockings and have a box of leftovers given to the funeral home to fill others.
The Leos thank all those who supported their efforts, and appreciate the continued support of the parent club, the Perryville Lions Club.
