From the 23 March 1872 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The preliminary survey of this line was finished on Tuesday of last week. Engineer Hood and party reaching the Susquehanna at Peach Bottom on that day. The line was run from Oxford to Pine Grove, via Hopewell; crossing the Octoraro at a favorable place near the Mouth of Twaddle’s run, and then crossing the West Branch near its confluence; keeping up this stream to a short distance above King’s bridge; and then curving to the left, running up Johnson’s run and crossing the summit of the dividing ridge at Clenedenins’; thence to the northwest bank of Swift’s run, passing quite near the birth place of Robert Fulton of steamboat fame, and following this run to the Conowingo—crossing that stream on the farm of Joel Smedley; there deflecting southward and intersecting with former survey of a road from Peach Bottom to Nottingham station, near the Lancaster and Port Deposit road; a little further west striking the Puddle Dock creek and running down its northwest bank to Peach Bottom, making a distance of about twenty miles. A few sharp curves were made to avoid heavy cutting. The route was found favorable, and we understand that it is the opinion of the engineer that the road can be constructed at a comparatively light expense. It is unwise to forstall the estimate of Mr. Hood the engineer, which will, be given to the public in a few weeks at farthest, and will show conclusively the probable cost and how far the present subscriptions will go towards grading and bridging the road.”
The railroad line described was built as part of the Peach Bottom Railway branching from the Philadelphia and Baltimore Central Railroad, which turns south towards Maryland at Oxford, Pa to the Susquehanna River where it was slated to meet the “middle division” of the railway.
The Philadelphia and Baltimore Central Railroad, already operational in 1872 was started 1854 in Wawa, PA and terminated in Perryville, MD.
Known as the “eastern division” which ran from Philadelphia to the Susquehanna River. The stated purpose of the 3 ft. narrow gauge railway was to move coal from central PA to Philadelphia, however, due to external factors and bankruptcy several times over never fully realized it’s goal. The eastern section of Peach Bottom Railway company became the Peach Bottom Railroad company in 1881 and then the Lancaster, Oxford and Southern Railroad in 1890. In 1906 a branch was added from Fairmount to Quarryville. In 1912 it was transferred to the newly formed Lancaster, Oxford and Southern Railway however the rail section was ultimately closed for use in 1918.
