Junior Past Grand Matron Sister Deborah Raynovich and Junior Past Grand Patron Brother Tim Schupfer from the Grand Chapter of Maryland Order of the Eastern Star present a check to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital.
The Junior Past Grand Matron Sister Deborah Raynovich and Junior Past Grand Patron Brother Tim Schupfer from the Grand Chapter of Maryland Order of the Eastern Star presented a check to the Philadelphia Shriners Hospital of $42,542.61 along with approximately 100 totes and boxes of toys and games. These efforts are from the 2019-2021 Raynovich-Schupfer administration term in office. The Raynovich-Schupfer special project during their years of service was “The Shriners Hospital for Children.”
What a joy it was for them to see the efforts put forth by the members of Order of Eastern Star and others come to fruition.
Sister Debbie and Brother Tim would like to thank all the members of the Order of Eastern Star, the Masonic body and all who participated in raising these funds for their special project.
Their motto for the Grand Year of Service to the Grand Chapter of Maryland was “Believe there is good in the world.” This certainly came true when they went to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Pa. to make the presentation of the donations made to their special project. Sister Debbie and Brother Tim are grateful and thank everyone for making their dreams come true, along with dreams of these children. Also with joy, they were surprised by one of the children who they had the pleasure of presenting her with the first tote bag.
This was the Eastern Star at its finest. What an awesome day.
Joining Sister Debbie was her husband Ted and joining Brother Tim was his wife, Susan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.