From an April 5th edition of the Cecil Whig:
“The following statistics are of interest as serving to show the concentration of capital and labor at a single spot, incident to manufacturing, and give an idea of the wealth that might be centered in Cecil County, were the manufacturing interest, the county is capable of supporting, properly developed. From April 1st, 1872, to March 31st, 1873, inclusive, Mr. John Brewster, who now owns and operates the upper mill, of what was formerly known as the Lord’s factory property, located on the Big Elk, in this county, used 146,309 pounds of raw cotton. Out of this raw material was produced, manufactured goods amounting to 133,209 pounds. To convert this amount of raw cotton into manufactured stuff, in addition to water power, 85,000 pounds of coal were consumed; the work employing 40 hands constantly during the year. This freight was hauled from Newark Depot, on the P., W. & B. Railroad, by wagons. The factory is located on the west side of the stream which necessitates the crossing of the creek at a fording with this large amount of freight, which is often found to be a great obstacle when the stream is high; or in Winter when ice accumulates in the fording. Often the freight had to be unloaded on the opposite bank of the stream and left for days, exposed to the weather; and not infrequently reloaded, and hauled around 3 miles by the nearest bridge below. This crossing is on the direct road from Cherry Hill and that region, to Newark, Del., accommodating a wide extent of country, amid the wonder is that the people of that section had not long since petitioned for a bridge. An effort is now being made, however, to remedy this drawback to the industry of the district, and although it is
a chronic complaint that a great deal of money is squandered on roads and bridges in the county; yet, where a large section of country is to be benefited by public improvement; and in addition, the manufacturing Interest of the county encouraged and accommodated, it is the true policy to appropriate for such purposes. Where the two great interest, agriculture and manufacturing are both materially accommodated by the erection of a bridge or the opening of a road, it is economy to afford such an accommodation as will advance the wealth of the neighborhood, by cheapening transportation. An establishment employing forty hands constantly is no small advantage to the agricultural and mercantile interest of that immediate section of the county.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.