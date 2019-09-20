Christine H. Carpenter of North East, Maryland, was recently notified by the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council (UPPCC) that she has earned the Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB) credential. She is currently employed as a Procurement Agent III for Harford County, Maryland.
Carpenter was among 114 professionals who successfully completed the CPPB examination held May 6-18. Initially established in 1979 as the Professional Public Buyer (PPB) certificate program and expanded in 1991 to a full-scale certification, this prestigious certification is an outstanding honor for individuals employed in the public procurement profession and is an asset to their specific division of government.
To become certified as a CPPB, a candidate must demonstrate through an application process, that they meet specific requisites established by the UPPCC; including formal education, procurement-related coursework/training, and public procurement experience. A comprehensive written examination is required to confirm a candidate’s mastery of a variety of public procurement concepts. The CPPB certification recognizes only those professionals who have fulfilled these prescribed standards of competency.
To date, 10,634 procurement professionals have achieved this accomplished status. For a complete listing of CPPB certified individuals and for additional information on qualifications, please visit the UPPCC website, uppcc.org.
