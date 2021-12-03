The Historical Society of Cecil County is pleased to announce the opening of our newest exhibit “Form, Function & Finesse; art through the craftsman’s eye” on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
This exhibit displays the diverse amount of talent in Cecil County spanning the years 1742-2000. Highlighted artists & craftsmen are William Weaver, decoy carver; Howard “Ducky” Foreacker, decoy carver & boat model builder; Robert Marshbank, cabinetmaker; Jim Cheeseman, photographer; William Nelson, cabinetmaker; Mabel Hunt Johnson, Sophia Corinne Jamar, Marilyn Minster, Edith Kilby, and William Voight, artists; Mary Ferry, needlework; hand woven tablecloth from flax grown & spun on the farm of Samuel & Sarah England; and Hannah Griffith, Calvert, quiltmaker (1846). Also in the exhibit are samples of craftsmanship from Day Basket factory and Schofield Pottery.
Edith Kilby was a mother of 6 and keeping house at the historic Mount Pleasant farm, and a teacher at Cecil County Public Schools for 40 years. It wasn’t until her 50’s that she would finally be afforded the time to take up painting and at the age of 97, Edith would have her first gallery art show.
Jim Cheeseman, better known as the “Cheese”, served Cecil Countians as a photojournalist for over 20 years capturing attention-grabbing images for our weekly and then daily newspaper as his camera documented the unfolding of history here at the top of the Chesapeake.
Howard “Ducky” Foreaker was born in the Elk Neck area. It would be his childhood, growing up on the Dilk’s farm close to water and next to Henry Francis Lockard, a well-known decoy maker, that would have the most influence on his life.
Day Baskets was opened by Edward and Samuel Whitney Day in North East in 1876. The brothers were from Massachusetts where Edward was an experienced basket-maker. They chose North East for the abundance of material and the proximity of reliable transportation.
Samuel & Sarah England lived out their lives on the estate they called “Bethel.” In 1740 Samuel married Sarah Slater and sometime after that date a tablecloth was woven from flax, grown on the farm near Brick Meeting House. The flax was spun by the daughters and woven in the neighborhood.
Mabel Hunt Johnson was born in 1897 to an artist mother. She married George A.M. Johnson from North East, MD and established a studio near Leslie, MD. Mrs. Johnson painted many pictures of old homes in the county. She worked in oils and watercolors and her work was displayed in Baltimore, Philadephia and New York. Mrs. Johnson died in 1940 and in 1960 Mr. Johnson moved to Florida and donated a large number of her paintings to the Historical Society.
Sophia Corinne Jamar was born in Elkton in 1874. Her parents were Dr. John H. & Margaret Hollingsworth Jamar and the family resided at 222 East Main St. She attended the Institute of Art in Chicago and her specialty was miniature portraits. In 1910 her work was exhibited at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. She had two entries, one of her sister Isabel and one of her sister Caroline. Her work was regarded as a masterpiece in its line. Miss Jamar passed away in 1961 and is buried in Elkton Presbyterian Church cemetery.
Bill Weaver had a passion for wildlife, photography and decoy carving. Sitting in Henry Davis and Asa Owens shop along the river in Perryville, Mr. Weaver would gain the knowledge he needed to improve his decoy making. In 1939, using Henry Davis’ patterns and the influence of Will Heverin, Bill would create his first rig of hand chopped canvasbacks. In the late 1940s hunting was beginning to change. Instead of carving working decoys for use in hunting, Bill’s decoys were to be used in more decorative ways. All of his knowledge lead him in the 1980’s to teaching his craft through a satellite program offered at Perryville High School.
Quilts evoke memories, they are artifacts of love and a piece of creative history left to us by our ancestors. On display is an 1846 quilt made by Hannah Griffith, Calvert.
These artists and artisan’s full stories and creations will be showcased in the Historical Society’s newest exhibit. Also, on sale, will be the Society’s newest publication “Cecil Snippets”, a collection of history, folklore and humor from Cecil County’s past.
The Historical Society is open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members may use the research library for free. Non-members must pay a fee of $5.
