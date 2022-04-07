In the 23 March 1872 edition of the Cecil Whig appeared an update from the small village of Mechanics Valley.
“This Village is located about mid-way between your town and Brick Meeting House, and three miles above North East, on the Little North East creek. It is quite a thriving, industrious and healthful little place, and has grown rapidly within the last few years. It now contains two stores, one kept by John Brown, Esq., the other by T. M. Tyson, Esq., both, we understand, are doing a pretty good business; post office at the latter place. We also have blacksmith and wheelwright shops, and grist mill, the latter by D. S. Lacy. We understand that Mr. Markee, our miller for a year or two past, will leave us this Spring, and that Messrs. Lacy & Son will conduct the business themselves.”
“We are to have several changes in the way of removals this Spring. Amongst others, J. T. Nowland, undertaker and wheelwright, is preparing to leave us, to engage in farming, though, we believe, he still intends carrying on his business to some extent. We are informed that wheel wrighting here, will still proceed under the supervision of B. McVey.”
“We have semi-weekly mail now, with the expectation of a daily mail in the near future.”
“Of one thing we can boast—the temperance of our little community. We have no grog-shops to loaf around, and, of course, we have no loafers, or intemperate persons to destroy our midnight slumbers.”
“We have religious advantages also. A Methodist Church about a mile from us, known as Union, with our excellent pastor, Rev. Mr. Rigg; consequently our people are enlightened, moral and upright.”
“Greatest of our wants is a school-house and we hope the day is not far distant when we shall have one.”
“The roads in our vicinity are very bad, owing to the constant falling and melting of snow.”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
