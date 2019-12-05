PERRYVILLE — Customers of Maryland’s toll facilities are invited to join the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police, MDTA staff and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in participating in this year’s national Toys for Tots campaign. This is the 30th consecutive year MDTA Police have supported the annual effort. Since 1990, MDTA employees have collected more than 152,000 toys and $120,000 from customers of Maryland’s toll facilities and the Port of Baltimore.
In Perryville, officers will collect new, unwrapped toys Tuesday, December 10 through Thursday, December 12, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40). Officers also will collect toys at sites across Maryland including the Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels (I-895, I-95), the Bay Bridge (US 50/301), the Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695), the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301), the Intercounty Connector (MD 200) and the Dundalk Marine Terminal.
“This is another great opportunity for the MDTA to partner with the communities we serve,” said MDTA Police Chief Col. Jerry Jones. “Every year, our officers look forward to this holiday tradition.”
Toll facility customers who wish to donate toys should use the far-right toll lane and follow directions from Santa, uniformed MDTA police officers or MDTA staff on hand. MDTA Police remind drivers to keep safety in mind as they approach toy drop-off sites. Toys may be dropped off during scheduled times only. NOTE: Toll collectors are unable to accept donations in the toll lanes.
The Maryland Transportation Authority Police, a nationally accredited force, is the seventh-largest law-enforcement agency in the State with more than 600 sworn and civilian law-enforcement professionals. MDTA Police Officers provide law enforcement at the MDTA’s highways, bridges and tunnels, at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, and at the Port of Baltimore.
