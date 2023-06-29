From 1850 to 1890, Maxwells Tannery was a corner stone of Port Deposits Main Street. Sitting between rock run and the wharf, the tannery processed animal skins and hides into leather through floods, booms and busts, and a civil war. From the 25 October 1873 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Mr. F.S. Everist, assignee, on Monday, Oct. 20th, sold the Tannery and other property of , Mr. J. L. Maxwell, situate in Port Deposit, to Mr. Kauffman Katts, for $4,050. The property consists of a large four storied brick dwelling and a smaller dwelling house, in addition to the steam tannery. The price is not considered to be one-half the value of the property, as the brick house alone would cost not far from $7,000 to build it. But the times are so out of joint that it is almost impossible to sell real property at all. Mr. Everist has had this property in the market for a long time; and it has been well advertised, and yet but one bidder could be found.”
The sales description lists the Tannery building as seventy by thirty two feet and two stories high; powered by a 10 horse-power steam engine and able to process 1500 hides a year. When the tannery was sold it came with a brick dwelling house as described above that was twenty eight by thirty eight feet and a second dwelling that could house two families. Tools and Tanners bark were also sold with the Tannery indicating that Maxwell used a vegetable Tanning process.
The Cecil Whig, February 14, 1857, reported: “The Destruction by the Flood at Port Deposit,” noting that the bark mill and tannery of James L. Maxwell was damaged when the chimney stack fell on the engine house, crushing the engine and boiler.”
In 1890, the Tannery was torn down to make room for the towns growing population.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.