When the Cecil Whig began publication in 1841, there was almost always a poem written by a local poet in every issue. This poem was found in the Elkton 100th anniversary issue from 1987. It was written by a well-known, Elkton born poet named Folger McKinsey.
Little Town of Elkton
By Folger McKinsey, the Bentztown Bard
From The Baltimore Sun
Oh little town of Elkton, I wonder if you know
How often I am walking where your streets of memory go;
And if you see me crossing the little bridge that swung
Above the little river in the days when hearts were young;
And coming down the old street, and through the rambling lane,
To get back to the houses and the village stores again –
Why, I can see the bone-mill down there plain as day,
And the old bridge across the Elk River, and the willow-lined causeway;
The old hall ‘neath the cedars, with its boxwood hedge still green,
And the spatter-docks all muddy, and the marshes in between
The river and the old wharves, and the sleepy charm that made
Each meadow by the bottoms like an emerald esplanade.
Oh little town of Elkton, is the foundry there whose door
We stood in while we watched them in the golden days of yore;
And the old pump at the depot, and the courthouse steps and then,
Dear Doctor Arty Mitchell in his drug store once again,
With smiles and sticks of licorice; then a little way up street
Miss Cantwell’s old store window where the candy canes hung sweet!
Green summers, do they come there and settle down and stay,
While little boys go romping in the meadowlands of May,
And fish for golden minnows where the race pours down the hill,
And stand to watch the sawlogs at the old Vinsinger mill,
Or hunt for Sandy Bottom and the Old Three Trees to swim –
Down there again at Elkton where the dreams are drifting dim?
Oh little town of Elkton, the old Elk sings its song
To me through all the clamor of the years that roll along;
And by the dikes I’m drifting in an old bateau once more
To fish for perch at Frenchtown or beside Elk Landing shore,
And back again at twilight with the fireflies on the wing
Across the streets of sweetness in that little town of spring!
Whose little legs were weary in that world of April rose;
Is Partridge Hill a mountain as it used to seem to those
Are they selling penknives at Hinchcliffe’s, where we knew
The first sweet taste of Beadle’s and those deeds of derring-do!
And give my love, oh Elkton, to Miss Tabby’s little school –
That taught my heart contentment with a life of golden rule!
About Folger McKinsey
Folger McKinsey was born in Elkton, Maryland on August 29, 1866, and attended Miss Tabitha Jones’ nursery school in town. This was followed by about 8 months of attendance in the public school. He then borrowed and read books on his own. Despite his lack of education, by the age of 17 he became the editor of The Shore Gazette, a weekly newspaper in Ocean Grove, NJ. A few months later, he became a special writer for the Philadelphia Press. His family had moved there in 1879.
At the age of 19, he returned to Elkton to become the editor of the Cecil Whig from September of 1885 until March of 1886. In that short time, he made an impact on the town by being elected vice president of the Elkton Lyceum and becoming a founding member of the Pythian Journalists’ Club. The Elkton Lyceum was a literary and debating society that met monthly for the reading of poetry, essays, and debates. As a member of the Pythian Journalists’ Club and friend of Walt Whitman, he was instrumental in bringing the famous poet to Elkton for a public lecture. Whitman’s lecture took place in Odd Fellows Hall on North Street. After the lecture, Whitman was met by twelve members and the officers of the Pythian Journalists’ Club and accompanied to the dining saloon of the Howard House. The February 6, 1886 Cecil Whig reported that “the worthy proprietor had prepared for them a tempting and delicious feast.”
McKinsey next moved from Elkton to Frederick, to work on The Daily and Weekly News there. He moved to an area of that city known as “Bentztown,” and picked up the pen name for which he would become well-known, “The Bentztown Bard.” Under this name his Baltimore Sun column appeared containing dozens of reflections on small-town life across Maryland from mountains to shore. Finally, McKinsey moved to Baltimore, where he remained a columnist and writer for the Baltimore Sun for 42 years.
