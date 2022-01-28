From the January 13th, 1872 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“CECIL WHIG: In our last we spoke of Mount Pleasant, a thrifty and mechanics’ village, while prospecting on our way east, for, perhaps, an air-line railroad from the Susquehanna to Oxford-the head centre city of railroad enterprises. On our march we came to Rock Springs, a small way town, and Democracy the ruling ism there. Its beautiful scenery, commanding a view of five counties, cannot be surpassed. And perhaps this accounts for its inhabitants, who, priding themselves upon their ancestors, look not forward upon the happy future, or any greatness of their town. As we looked around, we were told that a village in sight was Grubbville, called after its founder, who, like J. C. Bell, is doing a good work here in the way of improvements, and beautifying this end of Cecil county. We again wended our way over hill and dale, and upon an Octoraro hill, viewed the neat town of Harrisville, and saw ’twas much improved of late by the thrift and industry of the present generation who reside there. We looked again for the Rising Sun. She was not to be seen, owing to the hills and trees. We were told great improvements had taken place: that a railroad and bank, an apothecary and a tinman—to manufacture our kitchen wares near home—and one to chronicle the incidents of the day—were in the past few years located there. We crossed o’er the swollen stream on a good, substantial bridge, and wended our way along the barrens’ edge to Hopewell, a town vastly unhinged and shorn of its former greatness; and by the charred walls of the once beautiful property of Col. Dickey, where the fire fiend has been of late. As I ascended the hill near the burnt mill, and first viewed Oxford, whose church spires tower unto the sky, and the beautiful valley to our left, winding up unto the town through farms well improved, might, I thought, prove unto the wandering pilgrim a heaven of rest. And as I looked upon this once small village, now so largely grown, what a change had taken place by the perseverance of men—some who live not now to see their good works come to maturity, and of such, alas, is it man’s work lives. But man passeth away, and we hope to a brighter and happier land. And this day is there in Oxford, lowly laid in the Oxford Cemetery, one of its best and brightest ornaments, whom in early life I had known to love, and in maturer years found in I. R. R. a good and tried friend.”
In reading this letter on its face it appears to be straightforward update on the neighborhoods and towns in the northwest portion of the county. However, while transcribing the text I noticed the language was a little more poetic and flowery than I am used to seeing in these kinds of letters to the editor. I suspected (and still do!) that there was meaning beyond the plain language trying to be conveyed. I had no luck discerning what “I.R.R.” meant but the reference to J. C. Bell turned up the International Order of Good Templars (as it was called then) which was and still is part of the temperance movement. If this anonymous letter writer was a Good Templar it surely gives new perspective to the text and its meaning.
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
