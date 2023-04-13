In 1895, the town of Elkton did not have any public parks, and the Cecil Whig decided to begin a campaign to establish one. The newspaper suggested using Farr Creek on East Main Street for this park. Farr Creek, for those who don’t know, is across from Howard’s Pond, aka the Cow Pond.

