In 1895, the town of Elkton did not have any public parks, and the Cecil Whig decided to begin a campaign to establish one. The newspaper suggested using Farr Creek on East Main Street for this park. Farr Creek, for those who don’t know, is across from Howard’s Pond, aka the Cow Pond.
“The WHIG hopes to start the movement this week and solicits the citizens of the town to take a hand,” said the newspaper in the May 11, 1895 Cecil Whig.
The Whig also said, “The natural beauty of the place, with its running water and little islands should be used for the public good, where a day could be spent with pleasure and healthful benefit.”
In that same issue, the Whig reported that “Very few dollars would be needed to construct walks and benches, and the citizens of the town should readily appreciate the desirability of this small park and make a subscription to a fund, should it be solicited.”
In the next issue, May 18, 1895, the newspaper proclaimed, “The town park movement started in the Whig last week is being heartily endorsed by the citizens of Elkton, and there is every reason to believe that the idea will be realized.”
In that same article, 7 prominent men of the town expressed their feelings about establishing a park at Farr Creek.
C.C. Crothers felt, that “A good park will be another step toward street and property improvement in Elkton, and would be a credit to our town and an enjoyment for our citizens.’’
Dr. J.H. Jamar said “I am in favor of your park idea. Farr Creek has been a pleasant resort for many years, and with a slight expenditure these advantages can be improved and so the place
would be made doubly attractive. I endorse the movement as long as it can be found practicable, and I hope the park will be realized.”
Dr. R.B. Frazer’s opinion was “I greatly favor the project as long as the park can lie secured at a moderate expenditure. The park will be a public benefit and a town improvement, and I am ready to help it with my private subscription.’’
Herman Ball believed that, “A town like Elkton should have a park properly conducted where a family can spend an afternoon pleasantly. I will help.”
George A. Blake’s opinion was “I appreciate the desirability of a well conducted park and would like very much to see Elkton have just such a resort as the Whig suggests. 1 will join in a movement having this end in view.”
Reuben Jamar believed that “A park is a desirable acquisition for any town, and Elkton should keep in line with its progressive neighbors and build such a resort at Farr Creek, or at some other suitable place.”
The Cecil Whig went on to suggest, “The money can be raised very readily from the proceeds of one or two good base-ball games, which in itself produces much life to a town. We feel confident the town commissioners, who seem to be alive to the interests of the town, as well as every citizen will heartily cooperate with us in this movement. We thoroughly coincide with a prominent gentleman who once said that if he possessed wealth, nothing could give him
more pleasure than donating, parks or flower gardens to the public, for there we see how
beautifully our heavenly Father has adorned mother earth with the beauties of nature.”
After looking through subsequent issues of the 1895 Cecil Whig, more information couldn’t be found. No official park was established at Farr Creek, but across the street, Howard’s Pond is used for events such as the Fishing Rodeo/Derby the town holds yearly. (This year’s is being held on April 22. Check the Town of Elkton’s Facebook page or contact them for more information.
